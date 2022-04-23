There is confusion over the download size of Nintendo Switch Sports

An interesting compilation related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog has recently been shared. We are talking in this case about Nintendo Switch Sports.

In particular, there seems to be quite a bit of confusion regarding the download size of the game. Although this morning we were able to learn about the one shared by the Nintendo Switch eShop, it seems that it is not so clear that this is the necessary space in the end.

The American eShop shows that it occupies 1.4GBbut the official Nintendo of America website mentions that it requires 3GB of free space. On the other hand, in Europe the official website of Nintendo Europe mentions that it occupies 1.52GB.

These changes could be because they are confirmed future contents for the game, specifically the sports golf and soccer. We will be attentive in case more details are confirmed.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title, which opens on April 29, at this link.

Nintendo Switch Sports: Players will need to racket, kick, and smash their way to victory in this sports collection that puts them in the thick of the action! They can play in person or online with family and friends, or challenge players from around the world in this new installment of the classic Wii Sports series. Players will compete in six sports using the Joy-Con controllers, including soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (a kind of sword fight). The moves they make in reality will be faithfully reproduced in-game. Additionally, players will be able to use the Joy-Con controller in combination with the leg strap accessory (included with the physical version of the game) to kick the ball in Duel Soccer mode. On the other hand, a free update is planned in the fall that will add an additional sport to the catalog: golf! It’s time to get into the action and work out in Nintendo Switch Sports, which will be available on April 29.

