there is controversy for the lack of candidacy

With stellar rating averages and over 8 million players in less than a week in Forza Horizon 5, the racing game developed by Playground Games has turned out to be one of the most popular productions of the last videogame year.

That fact, however, did not translate into a nomination for the game in the category Game of the Year to the The Game Awards 2021. An exclusion that has sparked quite a few controversies, both among the public and among the specialized press. Among those who have exposed themselves with particular force on the subject, the editorial staff of Windows Central, who sharply criticized the absence of Forza Horizon 5 from pool of the possible GOTY 2021.

Following an analysis of the list of nominees for Best Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, the newspaper accused insiders of having shown a short-sighted mentality, unable to reward diversity that characterizes the contemporary gaming industry. The list of candidates (Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Deathloop, It Takes Two, Resident Evil: Village), highlights Windows Central, reveals a tendency towards the exclusive enhancement of action and Hollywood-style productions, to the detriment of other genres without narrative connotations, such as sports titles, or cinematic titles, such as roguelikes.

On the basis of these considerations, Windows Central considers the absence of a mistake Forza Horizon 5 from the list of possible candidates for the title of Game of the Year 2021. A criticism that also extends to the process of formulation of nominations at The Game Awards, which to date does not involve the public, but only videogame criticism.

What do you think of this stance: what are the characteristics that in your opinion make a game worthy of a Game of the Year nomination?