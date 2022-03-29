There is delay in Edomex to legalize traditional medicine

By Guadalupe de la Cruz

Óscar Martínez Solis, author of the book ‘Medicinal Flora’, said that even though the new generations do not know much about medicinal plants, about 50 percent of the inhabitants of large cities resort to this type of plant to treat some diseases.

The author of said book on herbalism recognized that the State of Mexico is behind in the legalization of this type of medicine, so it is necessary that the deputies also know about the subject.

He also mentioned that before 1980 all diseases were treated with herbal medicine, but after this year the health centers arrived, which caused confusion and fear among the inhabitants, for which they refused the vaccines and hid children, but with the time the inhabitants understood that scientific medicine works.

For example, he said, tonsillitis is treated by thundering the tonsils, if it doesn’t work, you can drink lemon tea with honey, and if the discomfort persists, consult a doctor. We have all tried a tea from mom or grandma, that is thousands of years old, that’s why we must rescue traditional medicine.

It is worth mentioning that the municipality of San Felipe del Progreso has a botanical garden, which was created two years ago and in which you can find countless medicinal plants, which are used by the population.