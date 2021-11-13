There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years.

Lunar surface. Credit: Andrea Centini

The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.

This calculation was made by Professor John Grant, a scientist specializing in Soil Sciences at the University of the Southern Cross, an Australian university with offices in New South Wales and Queensland. In a passionate article published in The Conversation, the scientist pointed out that the weak lunar atmosphere, composed mainly of hydrogen, argon and neon, cannot support the life of mammals that breathe oxygen like humans, however this compound is still abundant, even if it is not in a gaseous form. It is found enclosed in the lunar regolith, that set of dust and rock that makes up the surface layer of the satellite. Professor Grant points out that he does not like to refer to the surface of the Moon as “lunar soil“, Since the soil on Earth has a completely different composition, intimately connected to thebiological activity (which obviously is missing on the companion of the Earth). On the Moon the surface layer is a collection of minerals such as “silica, aluminum and iron and magnesium oxides”, derived from the impact of meteorites over a very long time. It is precisely within these minerals that oxygen is trapped, the element that allows us to live and breathe here on Earth.

The regolith, explains Professor Grant, is composed for well 45 percent from oxygen, but to be able to “tear” it from rocks, gravel and dust requires a procedure that requires a lot of energy, L’electrolysis. It will be necessary to bring reactors from the Earth to the Moon, which must be powered by thesolar power or from other sources obtained locally. Scientists from the Belgian company Space Applications Services are developing next-generation reactors that are expected to significantly improve oxygen extraction through this technique; they hope to be able to test it directly on the moon in the next few years, using an in situ mission of the European Space Agency (ESA). Once the obstacle of production has been overcome, as indicated on the Moon there is a great abundance of oxygen. Professor Grant specified that in every cubic meter of lunar regolith there are ben 630 kilograms of oxygen; since each of us breathes about 800 grams per day of oxygen to live, as reported by NASA, considering the former alone 10 meters of depth of the surface of the Moon it is possible to estimate an amount of oxygen that allows the respiration of eight billion people for 100 thousand years. Not bad for Earth’s inhospitable companion.