There is League! The accounts of Barça to leave Real Madrid…

Now more than ever, FC Barcelona cannot afford to fail. This Sunday, in the great LaLiga Clasico at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Barça team has already shown Real Madrid that they can fight each other this season and that they have to take good care of themselves in the next one. Will this year be enough to take the league title from them? It’s complicated, but there are also options.

Barça, with one game in hand, is twelve points below Real Madrid and three behind Sevilla (in second place) with a direct confrontation between the two after the national team break. The pending clash, against Rayo Vallecano, will be played on April 24 at 9:00 p.m. the azulgrana could reduce the distance against the madridistas to ninebut even before that they could know if they have a real chance of achieving a comeback that would be historic.

Madrid’s calendar is one of the keys, because it is quite complicated and full of ‘finals’ away from home, in addition to the fact that the meringues will play the quarterfinals of the Champions League and fatigue could take its toll on them, taking into account that the Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea is a very physical team and will seek to leave the White House without options very soon: Will they prioritize that tie over LaLiga?

In any case, we must remember that they have nine days left to play and they are obliged not to fail if they want to keep the title. To do this, they will face Celta de Vigo, in Balaídos, on April 2, just after the break. A game that can be ‘cheating’ because Madrid was not exactly successful after the last break. The ‘good’ news is that Celta have been irregular and have only added one victory in their last five games.

Three days later they will travel to London and on 04/10 they will receive a Getafe team that already beat them in the first round. And here comes the key: The following Saturday they will play at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (04/17) and will host Chelsea at the Bernabéu the following Tuesday. They will be two quite demanding games (and in a row) that can leave Madrid ‘touched’.

Next, and while waiting for what happens in the Champions League, Madrid faces a schedule that could be complicated: first Osasuna away (J33), Espanyol at home (J34) and the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano (J35) with an Atlético de Madrid that has risen from its ashes in the last month. We’ll be there in May with everything to be defined and three games remaining: against Levante at home, Cádiz at the Nuevo Mirandiilla and Betis, finally, at the Bernabéu to close the season.

The ‘accounts’ of Madrid to lose LaLiga

Until this day, Real Madrid has only lost three games in this edition of LaLiga (against Barça, Espanyol and Getafe), but has accumulated six draws so far this season. Seeing what happened against the Barça team: Is it possible to think of ‘punctures’ at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and Wanda Metropolitano? In the ‘best’ of cases, for Barça, Madrid could drop four points on the road against the two ‘greats’ who could be key.

Barça would need, in addition to winning each and every one of their games, that Madrid (in an ideal scenario, but quite complicated) lose three games in the remainder of the campaign (Barcelona has the ‘goal average’ in favor) or lose one (-3) and tie three to reduce distances. It sounds very complicated, but not impossible… and we will have to wait, perhaps until the end, to see if there are possibilities.