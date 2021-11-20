There is less sex in the cinema

Sex has existed in cinema for more than a century, perhaps even before the twentieth century. Certainly half a century has passed since movie sex outside of pornography began to get more explicit and direct, at least in Hollywood movies. In fact, at the end of the 1960s, a “decades-long” period began in which, as the Guardian, “Any film that aimed to be an adult blockbuster couldn’t be complete if it didn’t have at least one sex scene.”

However, this period seems to be over. Some data show this and have noted it among others the Washington Post, according to which “sex scenes are now forgotten or otherwise ignored”, and the site of the BBC, who wrote: “As society becomes more sexually open, there are fewer and fewer sex scenes in films for the general public.”

Before the data and before the considerations on why it happened, a brief history of sex in cinema. Which, first of all, it is not known when you start. Because many films of the early twentieth century have been lost and because it is difficult to say which scene, in which film, can be considered in all respects a sex scene. In a very general way, however, it can be said that while it was discovering its own language and its own grammar, it took rather little time for cinema to understand that – even without explicitly showing sex scenes – one could allude to each other with gazes, dialogues, images, moments and montages.

Different countries and cultures opened up to cinema, and to sex in cinema, in a different, not always linear, way. In Hollywood, for example, the 1920s characterized by a great opening to a certain type of scene, followed a couple of much more repressive decades, in which certain things were forbidden to show them and also rather difficult to allude to them. It happened because from 1932 until the 1950s the so-called Hays code was in force, a set of very strict guidelines which, among other things, made references to sex much less explicit and frequent.

In the 1934 film It happened one night, Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, for example, find themselves having to sleep together, even though they are not married or even in a relationship. Since the code forbade showing them even in the same bed and advised against letting them stay in the same room, the character of Gable had to get away with building the “walls of Jericho” with a blanket to divide the room in two.

The fact is that, as he wrote BBC, “Until the early 1960s in the great American cinema, genuine nudity or sex scenes as we know them simply did not exist” and until then sex in Hollywood films was “hidden or implied.” Then there was the sexual revolution, even in the cinema. And already from the early seventies the difference was clear: Last tango in Paris, to say, it is from 1972.

In the seventies, eighties and nineties, films such as Hot thrill, Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct And 9 ½ weeks, in which sex was a great piece of plot. These great hits (Fatal Attraction was nominated for six Oscars and was among the most viewed films of 1987) are the most well-known and extreme cases, but there have been several other films – drama, action, science fiction, but also comedies – which showed in turn, and in their own way, sex scenes and that, as he wrote the Washington Post, «they were decisive for the generation of directors that was forming in those years ».

Then, from 2000 but perhaps even more so from 2010, things seem to have changed. In addition to a series of articles and sensations from experts and insiders, some data also say so. For example, those collected in 2019 by Kate Hagen starting from the information on each film provided by the in-depth and reliable IMDb site. Hagen determined that of nearly 150,000 films made between 2010 and 2019, only 1.21 percent had at least one sex scene. Analyzing earlier periods, he also noted that that was “the lowest percentage since the 1960s”, a clear decrease compared to the 1990s, during which the percentage had been 1.79 percent.

Data of this type undoubtedly tell only part of the story, because they do not take into account the nuances and a whole series of other peculiarities and contingencies. Another way to put it is this: before Eternals (which, however, is not particularly libertine) sex was practically absent from the first twenty-five films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first of which came out in 2008. And it is also often absent from great action films, thrillers and romantic comedies in which it probably would have been if those films had been released until before 2000.

Sex – of course – has not completely disappeared. As he recalled BBC, in the recent musical Annette, with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, there is a moment in which “one sings by doing oral sex” (or vice versa) and in Titane, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes, there is a sex scene with a car. But these films, as well as many others that have stood out and talked about for their sex scenes in the last twenty years, are often arthouse, festival and niche films in their own way. Not the most viewed films of their year.

The fact is that for the rest, in the cinema of another type – the one whose films aim to be the most viewed ever, the one often identified as the Hollywood cinema – in addition to the three Fifty Shades of there wasn’t much. On closer inspection, moreover, even in those three films it is not that much is shown: «In all» wrote Hagen «the trilogy grossed 1.3 billion dollars, but it never showed even a single penis».

An essay by Raquel S. Benedict entitled “Everyone is beautiful and no one is excited” also talked about how Hollywood cinema has less and less sex – with a more personal and less quantitative approach. Benedict recalled the relative ease with which “Terminator showed the conception of John Connor, An armchair for two showed Jamie Lee Curtis topless and Ghostbusters showed ghostly oral sex. ‘ He then invited the reader to compare “the Thor and Batman of today with the oily sexuality of a young Sylvester Stallone or an actor like Jean-Claude Van Damme”, who “winked at both gay and gay spectators in openly scenes. cheeky “. Benedict also gives another good example in noting ‘how strange that Inception, a film that enters the deepest levels of the human subconscious, is inexplicably devoid of sex ».

Now, however, what the Washington Post summed it up like this:

“Sex scenes are an abbreviation in essential grammar; you start with some kind of foreplay, then you frame a bit of skin (just enough to respect the will of those who say not to be shown naked), then – when you start to get serious – you pass discreetly to the after. You know what happens, the camera seems to say, Do you really want me to be here and show you? “

Regardless of the judgments – there are also legitimate reasons to argue that it’s good, that there are fewer sex scenes in movies – you can still try to understand why this is happening.

Benedict favors a cultural explanation, one of those according to which cinema does nothing but reflect society. Very briefly, Benedict believes that there is less sex in some cinema because society is being asexualizing in many ways. His theory, well summarized in the title of his article, is that now the bodies of cinema are exaggeratedly perfect (“in the eighties and nineties they were beautiful, but still human” and “Bruce Willis still had less muscle then than now”) and its protagonists mostly not interested in sex. “I am action figures » wrote “no action movie heroes”.

A similar explanation is that of those who consider the current one a period of apparent freedom, in which sexuality and transgression they seem to be there but in reality they are not there. It is the theory of Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, who directed Basic Instinct And Benedetta (on the story of the Italian abbess Benedetta Carlini) and whom I interviewed a few months ago by Variety he said: “There is a general tendency towards Puritanism.”

Another hypothesis has to do with the internet and the objective fact that for some years pornography – any kind of pornography – has been very easy to access. Even just before the year 2000, you had to juggle and wait a little longer to get there. According to this reasoning, which does not take into account the quality that certain films have and that certain pornography lacks, Basic Instinct it was successful because it offered flashes of sex when explicit sex was still hard to find and watch. 83-year-old Verhoeven, however, disagrees, and said: “Pornography was everywhere even when I was a boy, if you wanted it you could find it. I don’t think it’s Internet porn’s fault that the cinematic approach to sex has changed. “

It is similar, but with a different “culprit”, the hypothesis that there is less sex in cinema because for a couple of decades there has been more sex on television. First in satellite and pay TV, in some of their rather explicit TV series capable of occupying that segment previously occupied, among others, by certain erotic thrillers. Then also in streaming services, which can afford far fewer filters than traditional TV channels. According to Helen Lewis, writer and expert interviewed by BBC, “It all started with cable channel HBO, which was able to afford to say to its viewers, ‘you’ve subscribed so let’s assume you’re adults.'” Which in turn allowed HBO to remove certain filters and make series like Sex and The City or Mad Men“.

But there is also a more analytical and economic explanation. It is the one according to which those who make cinema must often try, with a single film, to satisfy audiences of all kinds, to be able to please each of the so-called “four quadrants” created by the lines that divide male and female spectators, and spectators and spectators over and under 25 years. Generally, a film that wants to make big money now aims to be seen by teenagers and adults, in the United States but if possible also in China and almost everywhere in the world. From this point of view, sex scenes often represent a problem, a possible obstacle that is thought to cause you to lose viewers rather than gain.

To all this is added the fact that from #MeToo onwards there are more sensitivities and often more fears about how to deal with and show sex scenes. “For some time,” he wrote BBC “Sex has become a very serious issue, and no one wants to joke or make a mistake”, even if only to avoid “being attacked on every social network”. This thesis, certainly convincing, does not explain, however, why not in cinema and in series, on the contrary.

Furthermore, there are those who start from this consideration to point out that it is good that certain scenes and certain approaches have disappeared, and that we have begun to think about how and how much a problem was that in cinema sex, as well as almost every another thing, it was shown with a predominantly male gaze and designed especially for a male audience. But there are also those who point out that real success is not not showing sex, but showing it better, with respect and competence. So as to exploit what the critic Jonathan Rosenbaum called “the ultimate special effect”.

