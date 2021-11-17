“There is little better than Napoli and they must first deserve it”

“I’d like to go to a bigger club.” As usual, the stop for the national teams becomes a harbinger of statements that would hardly arrive under the umbrella of the clubs. It is the case of Hirving Lozano, who from Mexico said it clearly: Napoli is a great club, but aspires to something here. Statements that a 26-year-old boy, with the understandable ambition of reaching the top, could also be forgiven, were it not for a couple of details. Meanwhile, the moment of a season that could be the right one for the Azzurri: the ranking says that, better than Napoli, there is no one in Serie A right now. But mostly for another reason.

But did Lozano deserve something more than Napoli? If at an international level the Neapolitan club may not even be considered a top-class club, the point is to ask how much Chucky has done to deserve the leap in category. “Bigger” than Napoli, around Europe, however, there is objectively little: the twelve clubs of the Super League, but perhaps not all of them (Arsenal and Tottenham?), Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain. Then the list is over. And, of Napoli, Lozano was one of the most expensive signings: 35 million euros in 2019. Since his arrival from Holland, the Mexican has not actually managed to impose himself to the maximum. One aspect certifies this: although the term in modern football has a relative value, today Lozano is a reserve in Spalletti’s team, with Politano and Insigne clearly ahead in the hierarchy.

Injuries and good times, never the exploit. Having landed in the complicated vintage of Ancelotti first and then Gattuso, from the beginning Lozano was not able to become a regular: looking at the mere figures, the 2018/2020 season closed it by playing a third of the total minutes available to Napoli. The next championship was better, when his space (minutes to hand) rose to about half of what he could have played, with a marked improvement in performance: 15 goals, five assists, a few too many injuries to undermine continuity. In the current season, as mentioned, the two companions start in front of him. Chucky still found space (half the minutes available, eight games out of sixteen played as a starter), but even in this case his performance remains good, certainly not super: 3 goals and two total assists. To aspire to something better, perhaps, it would first be necessary to give something more.

2019-2020 season

Matches played: 36.

Goals: 5.

Assist: 2.

Total minutes on the pitch: 1,508.

Total minutes Naples: 4.590.

2020-2021 season

Matches played: 43.

Goal: 15

Assist: 5.

Total minutes on the pitch: 2,639.

Total minutes Naples: 4.500.

Season 2021-2022

Matches played: 16

Goals: 3.

Assist: 2.

Total minutes on the pitch: 709.

Total minutes Naples: 1,440.