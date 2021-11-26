There is mail for you, after the Juventus BBC a champion returns to the studio

Mediaset has announced some of the guests of the episode of There is mail for you on 8 January 2022: there will also be a Juventus champion, a well-known presenter and a Turkish actor in the studio.

In 2019 the BBC Juventina, aka Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, were guests of the show You’ve Got Mail. The three players made themselves available to surprise Mino. The man from Nardò was recently widowed by Stefania, as well as having lost her fourth child during childbirth.

Stefania’s mother, Anna Maria, decided to call the broadcast to tell Mino who was his idol, and let him meet his heroes. The presence in the studio of the three players bianconeri it was very much appreciated. For this reason, fans immediately expressed interest in seeing a champion return to the studio.

Juventus, who is the champion in the studio at There is mail for you

Saturday January 8 2022 will be the guest of C’e posta per te, broadcast on Canale 5 in prime time, a Juventus champion. It is about Leonardo Bonucci, who had already been a guest two years ago in the studio Mediaset. The first episode of the new year will be very full of guests and surprises: Bonucci, in fact, will not be the only VIP in the studio.

According to what it reveals Tuttosport, during the evening there will be two great returns: Can Yaman And Paolo Bonolis. For all guests, it is not yet known which story they will be protagonists, as it is not known whether all three will enter together or with different people at different times.