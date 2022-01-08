There is mail for you, Stefano De Martino and Paolo Bonolis guests: curiosities

They will be Stephen De Martino And Paul Bonolis the illustrious guests who will open the 25th edition of You’ve Got Mail, the people show conceived, written and conducted by Maria De Filippi and departing in the early evening of today, Saturday 8 January 2022. With them the feelings, emotions, surprises, smiles and reunions also return as protagonists in the early evening of Saturday.

There is mail for you: all the secrets of the program

On the eve of the first episode of the new season of You’ve Got Mail, Corriere della Sera retraces the main secrets related to the transmission that takes the title of the famous film by Nora Ephron with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

For example, did you know that before being able to obtain the deserved success, Maria De Filippi was gripped by doubts? The same said:

I left for Milan to tell this program and I told it to two people. They told me in absolute good faith: “You are not able to do this program”. I was so insecure after what had happened that I went back on the plane, I stopped at the airport in Fiumicino sitting on a bench for an hour, with my eye wide open, deciding not to do There is mail. Then a few days passed and in the end I decided to do a number zero, because I was afraid. I watched it, we recorded and we went on the air.

The guests

Many guests who followed one another during the various editions: Richard Gere, Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Sophia Loren, Julia Roberts, Patrick Dempsey, Sean Penn, Ricky Martin, Dustin Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman, Diego Armando Maradona . But do you know who was the first ever? Alberto Sordi, in the third edition.

Among the guests who have collected the most appearances are Ezio Gregio and Enzo Iacchetti, who are 14 times, Francesco Totti and Gabriel Garo are tied for 12 participations.

The postmen

This year the postmen of There is mail for you will be Gianfranco Apicerni, Marcello Mordino, Chiara Carcano and AndreaOffedi. In the past, Sara Ricci, Alessandro Preziosi and Paolo Calissano, the competitors of the first edition of the Big Brother Maria Antonietta Tilloca, Rocco Casalino, Sergio Volpini and Salvo Veneziano, as well as Walter Zenga and Rossella Brescia have played the same role.

The candies of Maria De Filippi

Under the folder the presenter Maria De Filippi can not give up three lemon candies. Eating sweets is one of the habits of the hostess, after her salivation stops due to anxiety, during the first registration. TO Tv, Smiles and Songs commented:

Since then I have always kept candies on hand because they give me peace of mind.

Soundtrack

What is the soundtrack of There is mail for you? It is a piece by Barry White’s The Love Unlimited Orchestra: “Love’s Theme” from 1973.