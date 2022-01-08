There is mail for you, the 25th edition is about to start: who was the first VIP guest, the illustrious postmen and 8 other secrets

Saturday 8 January in prime time on Canale 5 it starts again There is mail for you, the longest-running people show on Italian television, conceived by Maria De Filippi with Alberto Silvestri (screenwriter and television author who died in 2001) now 22 years ago. The program, now in its 25th edition, debuted on January 12, 2000 and since then tells difficult stories, of long separations and silences, of those who want to make a gesture of love, of those who try to recover a sentimental situation that has perhaps come to an end. , of those who want to remedy the mistakes and misunderstandings of the past and of those who want to find old friendships and first loves after so many years. In the years There is mail for you (which takes up the title of the famous film by Nora Ephron with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan) has always achieved great success, rewarded by the ratings, and the format has been sold in over 15 countries. Yet before starting this adventure, the presenter was gripped by doubts: I left for Milan to tell this program and I told it to two people. They told me in absolute good faith: “You are not able to do this program” – revealed Maria De Filippi just a few weeks ago during Amici -. I was so insecure after what had happened that I went back by plane, I stopped at the airport in Fiumicino sitting on a bench for an hour, with my eye wide open, deciding not to do There is mail. What happened after a known story (then a few days passed and in the end I decided to do a number zero, because I was afraid. I watched it, we recorded and went on the air), but this is not the only curiosity about the broadcast.