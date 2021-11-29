“There is mail for you”, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the love story of our times on TV tonight

“I really wanted it to be you; I wanted it to be you with all of myself .. “. Love does not mind the laws of the market, the ruthless competition between Kathleen (Meg Ryan) which has a small library for children, e Joe (Tom Hanks) entrepreneur of a megastore of books a stone’s throw from Kat’s shop. Forced to close after 42 years of loving business. “You’ve Got Mail” Tonight on TV: “As far as I’m concerned the internet is just a new way to be rejected by a woman“. But the film’s ending, like the last page of a book, is always unpredictable and magical.

The two cross paths and hate each other. Same block a New York, same streets. But realities have known each other, without knowing it, for some time, in a correspondence via the Internet. The same ritual is repeated every evening: an appointment they would not know how to give up. An affinity of heart expressed in silence between the fingers and a keyboard. And when they finally find the courage to meet, at the appointment Joe, seeing her ‘rival’ sitting in the cafe, with the book and the flower sign to be recognized, he will not tell her that he is the mysterious “NY152” she was waiting for. But he pretends to be there by accident.

There is mail for you, a long preparation

“You’ve Got Mail“, 1998 film, is a remake of the classic of Ernst Lubitsch, “Write me stationary mail“(1940). With the difference that the protagonists fall in love by writing on chat instead of poste restante. Nora Ephron is the director, also known for having written “Harry, this is Sally… ”: The heart of a woman, daughter of playwrights and screenwriters, to give the sentimental imprint tonight on TV. In a New York autumnal, as he would film it Woody Allen. “I turn on my computer, wait impatiently for it to connect, go online, and hold my breath until I hear those magic words, “There is mail for you.” I hear nothing, not a sound on the streets of New York, except my heartbeat, I have mail from you“.

Many scenes considered highlights were improvised by the actors. Although the director, aided by her sister Delia, the screenwriter, had foreseen every moment to shoot. But it was decided to improvise to make the film even more true. For example, the clapperboard discussing cyber-sex and online dating happened by chance. At the time Meg Ryanunlike her protagonist, she didn’t even own a computer. It was the one seen in the scenes that was given to him by the production. She declared it herself in an interview. To better get into the part, Meg Ryan he got hired in a real bookstore. She was already a star in the United States, but she still wanted to try the experience. And the library in question, “Books of Wonder” to Manhattan, is still open.

There is mail for you, before Maria

Meg Ryan And Tom Hanks, they had already met in 1993 on the set of “Insomnia of love“, Always directed by Ephron, who was already over 50 when his debut film came out a year earlier. The director passed away in 2012 due to an illness. It’s probably right from the movie tonight on TV “You’ve Got Mail”, which Maria De Filippi drew inspiration to give the title in 2000 to her famous Saturday night program. “This woman is the most adorable creature I’ve ever come across and even if it turns out she’s as attractive as a mailbox … I’d be crazy not to completely change my life to marry her.“. It was released exactly on December 18, 1998 in American cinemas, before Christmas, only the snow is missing, and the film captures audiences in need of caresses on TV.

Federica De Candia for MMI and Metropolitan Cinema. Follow us

Adv