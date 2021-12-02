News

“There is mail for you” | Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the love story of our times tonight on tv

“There is mail for you”, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the love story of our times on TV tonight (Thursday 25 November 2021)
“I really wanted it to be you; I wanted it to be you with all of myself .. “. Love does not mind the laws of the market, the ruthless competition between Kathleen (Meg Ryan) who owns a small library for children, and Joe (Tom Hanks) entrepreneur of a megastore of books a stone’s throw from Kat’s shop. Forced to close after 42 years of loving business. “There is mail for you” this evening on tv: “As far as I’m concerned the Internet is just a new way to be rejected by a woman”. But the film’s ending, like the last page of a book, is always unpredictable and magical. The two cross paths and hate each other. Same block in New York, same streets. But realities have known each other, without knowing it, for some time, in a correspondence via the Internet. Every evening the same ritual is repeated: an appointment they would not know …Read on metropolitanmagazine


