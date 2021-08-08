‘There is more action than in any other superhero movie’

James Gunn is a guarantee of fun: the director of Guardians of the Galaxy has always assured us the right amount of action and, with a The Suicide Squad that does not seem to have disappointed expectations in this sense, we now have to ask ourselves if the level at which we are accustomed will also be kept in the series on Peacemaker.

Indeed, ours seems to want to confuse our ideas in this sense: after describing Peacemaker as calmer than The Suicide Squad, in fact, Gunn assured that the quantity of action that we will find in the show with John Cena will be higher than that found in any cinecomic that has landed in the room so far.

“Hope to succeed in direct all episodes next season. As you will see, Peacemaker will be truly unlike any other superhero show that has ever been done. First of all it is about a boy and then, only secondly, about a superhero. But of course it’s still a sci-fi show with tons and lots tons of extra action than any other superhero movie“were the words of the good James about it.

Loading... Advertisements

Where will the truth be? Quiet series o violent beyond all limits? We will find out only in some time! We will see, in the meantime, how Peacemaker will reconnect with The Suicide Squad.