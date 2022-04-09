There is more and more cocaine in the wastewater of Milan

Between 2020 and 2021 the quantity of benzoylecgonine, that is the main metabolite of cocaine, detected in the wastewater of Milan it increased compared to that found in previous years: this is what emerged from a recent report by the research network Score andEmcdda – the European Drugs Observatory – with which the data relating to the presence of certain narcotic substances in the wastewater of about 80 European cities were analyzed. Specifically, as regards 2021, the report states that the average daily amount of benzoylecgonine per 1,000 inhabitants in Milan was 385.29 milligrams, while in 2020 it was 401.44 milligrams. Numbers, the latter, far higher than those recorded in 2019, the year in which 236.55 milligrams per 1,000 inhabitants were detected in the city’s drains.

This, therefore, naturally leads us to think that the pandemic may have influenced this growth. However, wanting to contextualise the data in a better way, we must take into account the fact that there has actually been a growth in numbers since 2016: in fact, we are dealing with a real decade divided in two, as from 2011 to 2015 c ‘was a decline in the metabolite intercepted in wastewater while from 2016 onwards – with the sole exception of 2019 – the numbers were significantly higher. At the same time, however, it should be noted that the peak was precisely in 2020 – that is the pandemic year par excellence – during which the numbers practically doubled compared to those of 2015, the year in which 206.12 milligrams of benzoylecgonine were recorded per 1,000 inhabitants.

It cannot therefore be assumed that the health emergency contributed to the achievement of this peak, even if it is simply a mere hypothesis. It is in fact quite difficult, or rather practically impossible, to establish whether the pandemic has produced a change in consumption styles, since there is not even the certainty that the numbers reported are synonymous with an exponential increase in consumption: the data may have been determined, for example, by an increase in the purity of the substance. As it is in the hands of organized crime, in fact, it is not possible to know whether or not this increase is due to a different composition of the cocaine that – it should be remembered – on the other hand it could also have been cut in a different way making it potentially more harmful and therefore more dangerous for public health. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the entire report states that “wastewater analysis offers an interesting source of complementary data to monitor the quantities of illicit drugs used at the population level, but cannot provide information on prevalence and frequency of use, main classes of users and purity of drugs “.

In any case, what is certain is the fact that since 2016 cocaine has been traced to a greater extent not only in Milan but also in most of the other cities under analysis. “A relatively stable picture of cocaine use was observed between 2011 and 2015 in most cities, but in 2016 there were the first signs of a change in this pattern with increases observed in most cities every year since then ”, reads the report, which finally places the magnifying glass on European cities where it is believed that consumption is higher. “Benzoylecgonine loads observed in wastewater indicate that cocaine consumption remains higher in cities in Western and Southern Europe, particularly in Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain”, conclude the authors of the report. adding that “low levels have been found in most cities in Eastern Europe, although the most recent data show some signs of increase”.

[di Raffaele De Luca]