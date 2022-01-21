there is nervousness, actions in red

Markets today: le stocks in Asia are trading lower after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains in the Wall Street.

Investors are preparing to interest rates higher and stocks are set for weekly losses in what has been a heavy month so far. The prices of the Petroleum they fell, with the US benchmark crude oil futures down 2.3%.

The rise in coronavirus cases has added to the nervousness over supply chain problems that are disrupting production. The shaky earnings of some companies also dampened the sentiment of traders.

Let’s see in detail what happens in the markets today.

Markets today: Asia under pressure, indices in red

At 8.15 am Asia is trading sharply lower.



The Nikkei is down 0.9% and the Shenzhen and Shanghai indices are down 1.19% and 0.19% respectively. Hong Kong is down by 0.38%.

A nerve-wracking turnaround of Wall Street at the end of Thursday’s session it swept away the day’s gains with the Nasdaq 100 towards a correction. The S&P 500 also fell lower and is now more than 5% lower than its January high.

This trend has dragged Asia. Thursday the China he cut his own reference mortgage rates, the latest move in a wave of monetary easing aimed at bolstering the economy soured by a struggling real estate sector and concerns over the Omicron variant. This has not succeeded in cheering up today’s markets, also pressured by the confirmation of the tightening of the dragon al tech sector. This would be a communiqué issued by the Politburo:

“[Il Partito] the assault on internal factions and interest groups will continue and eradicate the corruption that has allowed disorderly growth and monopolies “

Meanwhile, traders in the US face adverse winds.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of reduced stimulus in the effort Fed to crack down on high inflation.

Developments in the company have also soured the mood, with Netflix which has sunk into a disappointing prospect for subscribers.

On the geopolitical front, a report that Washington is allowing certain Baltic states to send US-made weapons in Ukraine has fueled concerns about a stalemate with the Russia.