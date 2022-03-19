There is no greater professional reward than being able to take a patient’s pain away, Dr. Ricardo Gago

Arthritis treatment should be multidisciplinary and include mental health specialists, says the expert.

Dr. Ricardo Gago, rheumatologist. Photo: Archive Journal of Medicine and Public Health

For Dr. Ricardo Gago, a rheumatologist graduated from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara and former president of the Association of Rheumatologists of Puerto Rico, there is no greater professional reward than the safety of his patients by reporting improvement in symptoms associated with rheumatological diseases.

“For me, being able to take away a person’s pain is something spectacular. You see someone say to you ‘thank you doctor, because I can walk, I can sleep now’, and it is a spectacular remuneration, and it is what you keep when you return home,” emphasized the expert.

Dr. Gago completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Puerto Rico, and after moving to Mexico to study medicine, he returned to the island where he specialized in Internal Medicine at the Medical Sciences campus. Once his studies were completed, the specialist did his internship at the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital and participated in different research projects of the Puerto Rico Research Foundation.

“I have the opportunity to do Rheumatology, one of my great passions: for me this specialty is an even deeper extension in internal medicine. After that, it also has some focuses on musculoskeletal pain, which also catches my attention because I am a sports lover and I suffer a lot from pain, and finally this type of discomfort is what we treat on a daily basis.

The doctor highlighted the importance of communication between doctor and patient.

Over the years, it has become easier to provide much more focused and patient-directed care, while at the same time emphasizing the importance of the patient having control and knowledge of their conditions: “The practice is becoming more and more complex We see how treatments affect other areas of the body, so we need to have a much closer follow-up and even more in-depth understanding of all these aspects.”

To suspect a rheumatic disease, you just have to think about it. It is very complicated to refer to a cardinal symptom, because this type of condition can involve different organs of the body such as the heart, lungs or kidneys, that is, any of these functional structures could trigger the condition.

Among the points that must be taken into account at the time of a diagnosis, is the symptom pattern; to be able to determine if the clinical picture is inflammatory or if it responds to other characteristics corresponding to the development of osteoarthritis or other types of pathologies.

Once there is a specific result on the patient’s ailments and the symptoms that they present, the expert assures that it is necessary to have a multidisciplinary treatment that does not exclusively involve physical well-being in the different areas affected by the rheumatological disease, but also develop strategies for mental health.

The Rheumatology Is his passion.

“Pain often depresses and gives anxiety, and the patient ends up needing the support of a psychologist or a psychiatrist, because depression certainly hurts. In other words, it becomes a snowball that goes down a hill and becomes more and more bigger and bigger and sometimes it’s not so much the joint pain that predominates, but the anxiety.

In addition, the expert highlights the importance of being able to have an assertive communication channel between the patient and the treating physician, in this way both will be able to discuss the objectives of the treatment and the side effects that may occur as a response of the organism, this he calls shared consent.

“Both the patient and the doctor make the decision about the treatment. Both go hand in hand taking that responsibility, knowing its possible side effects and also knowing what the purpose of this process is.”

High demand for rheumatology specialists on the island

Currently, Puerto Rico has a shortage of rheumatologists and it is expected that the number of specialists will continue to decrease, not only on the island, but also in the United States over the years.

“In Puerto Rico there are hardly 60 or 65 active rheumatologists at the moment. However, the number of rheumatologists who are available to treat patients and new cases does not reach 20. In other words, it is necessary to make an initial diagnosis that will help us to discern which patient really needs an urgent rheumatological evaluation, and which case can be better managed by primary medicine”.