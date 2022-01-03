“There is no hope for Andrea”: ​​new troubles for the Queen

Things are looking very bad for the Prince Andrew. The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces a sentence of over 60 years in prison, has destabilized the already precarious position of Queen Elizabeth’s third son. It seems that a possible revocation of the Duchy of York and some sort of “Internal exile” , as the Daily Mail defines it, which would force the prince to retire forever within the walls of the Royal Lodge.

The ultimate humiliation

Queen Elizabeth is worried about her favorite son. Even if he manages to prove his innocence, he is now an unpresentable, one “threat” to the Crown, as the Prince Charles and Prince William. For this reason, the royal family would be discussing its fate, as the Sunday Times informs us. The hypothesis on the table at this time would even provide for the revocation of the title of the Duke of York, the severance of all ties with the charities and the renunciation of military ranks (Andrea is a colonel of as many as 9 regiments). The prince has already retired to private life in 2019, after the Epstein scandal and the terrifying interview granted to the BBC in November of the same year, but these new measures designed to relegate him to the shadow of the Palace would cause a sort of “social death and royal “.

On the other hand the allegations of sexual violence to a minor are chilling. On January 4th, the judge of the New York court will decide whether to open the case against Prince Andrew, but with these premises his fate in the Firm seems to have already been sealed. An insider framed the situation well, explaining to the Daily Mail: “Self [il principe Andrea] lost the case, the question would be: what to do with him? He cannot be forced to resign, but he would be asked to renounce the duchy ”. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, however, he replied in this regard: “They are speculations and the comments are baseless. We do not refer to an ongoing legal matter ”.

Apparently the duke is already under pressure to give up military posts. His connection with the entrepreneur Epstein e Ghislaine Maxwell he is judged incompatible with life in the army. The People argues that the commanders in Her Majesty’s service are hoping that Andrea will realize all this for himself and not have to intervene the Queen herself. The latter, reports the Sunday Times, would be in a difficult situation. Although disappointed by her son, she would not be completely convinced as regards the revocation of the noble title. “[Il titolo di duca di York] it was held by her father, George VI, before he became king and she bestowed it on her favorite son. But [Andrea] dishonored him “ experts say. For the sovereign, the Duchy of York also has a sentimental value and this makes it more painful to intervene.

A defense that leaks from all sides

Prince Andrew is playing all his cards to oppose Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who accused him of raping her when she was 17. Yet it may not be enough. Andrew Brettler, the Duke’s lawyer, managed to put the spotlight on the 2009 agreement with which Giuffre undertook never to bring up the name of Epstein and his accomplices in a courtroom. However, he did not have the same luck with the request for dismissal of the proceedings against the prince: Brettler claims that Giuffre resided in Australia at the time of the complaint and, therefore, the New York court would have no jurisdiction over the case. A line of defense rejected by the judge.

Thus, statements made by the Duke of York to the BBC in 2019 were rescued, in response to Virginia Giuffre’s thesis that the prince would have invited her to the Tramp nightclub in 2001 to have a drink and dance. The favorite son of His Majesty, in addition to having assured that he does not remember ever having met his accuser, he pointed out: “I don’t know where the bar is. I do not drink. I don’t think I’ve ever bought a drink at the Tramp, if I’ve been there ”. Regarding the meeting at the Tramp, Giuffre also recalled a detail about the alleged dance with Andrea: “[Il principe] he was sweating all over me ”. A slightly disgusting description, but promptly denied by the duke with a sensational revelation: “I can’t sweat” due to “an adrenaline overdose in the Falklands war, where I was wounded”.