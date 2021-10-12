“There is no life if there is no taste” The drama of Stanley Tucci – Magazine

In The Devil Wears Prada (2006), the editor of the high fashion magazine Meryl Streep was so tyrannical and perfidious (but in reality desperate), so generous and full of life was her closest assistant, played by Stanley Tucci. The 60-year-old American actor of Italian origin, already star of many other films, from Big Night (from ’96, also directed by him, a gangster movie focused on the science of perfect cooking of Abruzzo timbale) to Era mio padre or Hunger Games , has now given …

In The Devil Wears Prada (2006), the editor of the high fashion magazine Meryl Streep was so tyrannical and perfidious (but in reality desperate), so generous and full of life was her closest assistant, played by Stanley Tucci. The 60-year-old American actor of Italian origin, already star of many other films, from Big Night (from ’96, also directed by him, a gangster movie focused on the science of perfect cooking of Abruzzo timbale) to Era mio padre or Hunger Games , has now published a memoir entitled Taste: My Life Through Food.

On the occasion of the publication of the book, Tucci said he had discovered three years ago that he had a tumor on his tongue, so big that it could not be surgically removed, from which today he seems to be cured: this is demonstrated by the fact that he is at work in the production of his docuseries for CNN Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Speaking about his battle with cancer with the New York Times, Tucci detailed how the disease affected his life. “I was hoping I would never have to go through such a thing, because my first wife died of cancer and seeing her go through those treatments was terrible,” said Tucci. Thus, the actor explained that he had to do what he most hoped to be able to avoid: undergo massive sessions of radio and chemotherapy, along a painful road, studded with bad memories and fears. “For six months, I fed myself with a probe. I don’t even know how I managed to attend the graduation of my twin children,” he admitted, describing how it was “difficult” for the boys. After three sessions of radiation, Tucci began to experience dizziness and loss of appetite: “It was difficult because I could taste everything, but I couldn’t swallow,” he said. “Cancer makes you more fragile and fearful. At the same time, however, it takes away so many fears. In the end, you are less fearful.” The actor also stated that he is not so afraid of death as of the possibility of losing the sense of taste: “If you can’t eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy anything else?”.

Stanley Tucci is deeply passionate about cooking (linked to family memories or friendships on the set), so much so that he wrote other books on the subject before Taste: My Life Through Food. Meanwhile, in Italy, his documentary inspired by Alberto Giacometti has just debuted on Sky Arte.

