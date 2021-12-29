There is no maxi-investigation into the abuses of the Church in Spain – Times

On 19 December the headlines in the Italian newspapers were all the same: a few weeks after the release of the “shock” report on the sexual abuse of the French church the news was “Pedophilia, the Pope (or the Vatican) opens a maxi-investigation into abuses in Spain”. An “unprecedented” investigation, he wrote the fact, “Out of 251 members of the clergy and some lay people of religious institutions accused of documented child abuse”, and “which risks earthquake the Spanish Church”, he stressed Republic, thanks to the “thorough, meticulous work of a group of reporters from El País to break the wall of silence ».

What happened? To bring order to the affair you have to start right here, from “Database” prepared by the Spanish newspaper complete with a mailbox dedicated to reports of abuse by the clergy ([email protected]) and online section to consult «The list of 251 complaints of abuse that El País handed over to the Vatican and the Spanish Church collected in three years with defendants, date and place of the facts “, violence that took place between 1943 and 2018 which would bring to 602 the number of” monsters “known in cassock in the history of Spain and 1,237 victims overall.

Let’s start from here because in spite of the allusions of the titles and the report requested from a commission independent of the Catholic Church of France itself, in the case of Spain “neither the Pope, nor any Vatican body, have ordered this imaginative maxi-investigation. The dossier of complaints collected by El País it was handed over to a person from the Pope’s entourage during his trip to Greece, ”he reminds Times José Luis Restán, editorial director of the Cope group.

And what happened then?

The Holy See obviously transferred these denunciations to the Spanish Bishops’ Conference, which entrusted them to their respective recipients: the dioceses and religious orders concerned. Now it will be possible to investigate, as long as there are sufficient references and data. We keep in mind that some reports do not mention the name of the alleged perpetrator, others are anonymous, others still do not even specify the date of the abuse. The Church has made it clear that it will investigate as much as possible, even if most of the cases have lapsed or its protagonists have died.

You knew what he was working on El País, was the publication of the dossier expected?

It’s been three years since El País carries out his investigation by developing the narrative according to which the Spanish Church does not want to assume its responsibilities in matters of abuse. It is true that shortly before delivering the dossier to the Pope’s entourage they notified the Bishops’ Conference: in this sense, yes, publication was expected, however the content of the complaints was unknown to the bishops and religious orders until the moment in which they were published.

How did the journalistic investigation take place? Are these allegations verified and reliable?

The newspaper has created an e-mail box to address complaints and complaints, collecting various stories in three years. They say they have examined the reports and left out the less credible ones, yet most of the reports remain anonymous. And many would be difficult to uphold in court. This does not mean that, once the Church has become aware of it, all cases are being investigated, as far as possible.

How have the bishops and congregations involved reacted, and what happens now at the procedural level?

The bishops and the orders were amazed that the complaints were not presented in the over 70 offices for the protection of minors and the prevention of abuses opened by the Spanish dioceses precisely to receive and investigate any report, complaint or complaint. They also pointed out that the complaints made by El País are of a very different nature, which makes investigations difficult: I repeat, the fact that the names of the accused are missing or the indication of the years in which the abuses occurred, or the very fact that they refer to deceased persons certainly complicates the what’s this. In any case, bishops and congregations have insisted on encouraging all victims to present their complaints in the legal, canonical or social institutions that best correspond to their will.

In France, following the “shocking” report, as the episcopate itself defined it, a debate was unleashed and the Church has put properties up for sale to compensate the victims of abuse. However, the Sauvé report – is the denunciation of many intellectuals (here the interview by Times to Pierre Manent, one of the authors of the counter-report that criticizes the flaws of the investigation) – is full of methodological flaws, evident prejudices and little scientific rigor. Did the investigation provoke a debate between lay people and Catholics in Spain?

There is no debate between lay people and Catholics about it. However, there is a campaign of El País to build a great “case”, in which the Church appears to be responsible for a massive concealment of abuses within it in the last fifty or sixty years. The problem is that they have been trying to build it for a long time and with poor results. And the fact is that there are independent studies, such as that of the Anar Foundation, which indicate that only 0.2 percent of the abuses committed in our country are attributed to priests or religious. Obviously, the abuses that there have been, always too many, remain in any case a reason for shame, repentance for the Church and, of course, have been at the origin of a conversion, a change of mentality and of procedures to deal with them in place for more ten years old. It certainly cannot be said that the Church in Spain was negligent or lazy, or that it neglected the victims. What is certain is that despite the pressure of groups like El País, the Spanish bishops will not follow the “French way”. They are not interested in a sociological-statistical study on the abuses of the last seventy years that offers a flashy title: they want to face every complaint by looking in the eyes and in the history of the victims of this tragedy, asking for forgiveness and trying to accompany and heal the wounds.

What consequences will it have on the Church, already tested by so many ethically sensitive issues (think of the trans law, the law on euthanasia and the reform of the law on abortion) in Spain?

Obviously, the publication of this dossier tends to erode the public image of the Church and, in part, it succeeds. But I don’t think it will be decisive. There is a lot of talk about the bad image and the discrediting of the Church in Spanish society, and without denying that this also exists, the paradox is that a very high percentage of Spaniards continue to focus on the Church when educating their children, practicing solidarity with the most poor people, or by contributing part of their taxes for free to support their business. What is certain is that the Church must seek new forms of presence in Spanish society and not remain a prisoner of old patterns. It must show the newness of life that it brings with it, a newness that manifests itself through charity and a new culture. Abuse is not a problem of self-defense strategy, but a problem to be faced with humility, determination and truth.

Photo Ansa