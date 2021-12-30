There is no more democracy in Hong Kong

In Hong Kong on Wednesday, police arrested seven people who worked or had worked for the independent news site News stand, accusing them of engaging in subversive activity. A few hours later the site announced the cessation of its activities. The news was picked up by the entire international press because News stand, which has existed since 2014, was the most important pro-democracy publication remaining in Hong Kong following the recent closure of the opposition newspaper Apple Daily, due to the repression of the Chinese government.

The repression had intensified a lot in the last year and a half, that is, since China had approved the controversial law on national security that had allowed it to have greater control over the territory of Hong Kong, after the huge and participatory protests in favor of the democracy that had been going on for about a year: until that moment, Hong Kong, a former British colony and since 1997 Chinese special administrative region, had enjoyed a certain degree of autonomy on various internal issues and was considered a kind of “border of the democracy”.

The law provides that the local police can arrest anyone accused of carrying out “terrorist activities” and acts of “sedition, subversion and secession”, and gives the security forces vast powers.

As feared, the consequences were harsh: the Chinese government canceled most of the political rights of the Hong Kong population, repressed the opposition, arrested or forced hundreds of people to flee and changed the electoral law to control the local parliament. .

The dismantling of democracy has been progressive, but constant.

In July 2020, when the police had already arrested several activists, the local government had decided to exclude 12 opposition candidates from the legislative elections who were demanding more democracy and less interference from China in local politics. In the following months, several politicians and parliamentarians were arrested who had participated in the demonstrations to ask for more democracy. In the same period, the United States had imposed some sanctions against the governor of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, and against 10 other people for their role in implementing “the policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes” desired by the central Chinese government. .

The repression, however, did not stop there. For example, a law had been approved which, without going through the judicial system, allowed the Hong Kong government (compliant with the central Chinese one) to remove from their office the parliamentarians who supported the independence of the semi-autonomous territory. Using this law, the local government had expelled four pro-democracy parliamentarians, accusing them of endangering national security. The decision had then other consequences: in solidarity with the expelled and in protest against the government, all the opposition parliamentarians had subsequently announced their resignations.

In March of this year, China also approved a radical reform of Hong Kong’s political system, in order to better control the elections and parliament.

The reform, in essence, made it almost impossible for the opposition to participate in the vote. In fact, in Hong Kong, some members of parliament are elected by universal ballot, others by committees and colleges that are effectively controlled by the Chinese leadership. Before the reform, out of 70 total seats 35 were elected by universal suffrage; after the reform the total number of seats had been raised to 90, and only 20 remained by universal suffrage. The law also provided that only “patriots” could stand for election, a generic definition that left the authorities wide autonomy in choosing the candidates.

With the reform, in other words, the Hong Kong parliament has become almost completely controlled by China, and opposing it is very complicated and risky. The result of all this was seen with the elections a couple of weeks ago: in Hong Kong, a country where the democratic opposition was very strong, candidates close to the Chinese regime won out.

The repression has also hit hard the right to protest and the freedom to demonstrate.

The first arrested after the law was passed was a man accused of holding a pro-independence flag in Hong Kong, a gesture considered dangerous and subversive by the national security law, as was the display of banners. In the following months, arrests in pro-democracy demonstrations and marches had been hundreds, often followed by convictions.

Some arrests took place as part of public commemorations of the Tiananmen Square massacre, one of the most divisive issues between China and Hong Kong.

The massacre was carried out in Beijing by the communist regime between 3 and 4 June 1989, against hundreds of students, intellectuals and workers who demanded greater political freedom, freedom of the press, economic reforms and an end to corruption in the country. Even today, the Chinese government systematically censors any reference to the massacre, and the national security law has given it the tools to do so also in Hong Kong, where commemorations were allowed until 2020.

To prevent them, the Hong Kong police mobilized around 7,000 officers this year. Some protesters were arrested and the group of activists who had organized one of the vigils in Hong Kong for 32 years announced their dissolution. The authorities also ordered the removal of two statues commemorating the massacre in two universities.

The Chinese government’s repression affected the media and newspapers.

In December last year, Hong Kong police arrested Jimmy Lai, editor of Apple Daily, a publication openly critical of the city government and the Chinese regime, considered the main opposition newspaper in Hong Kong until its closure. Lai, who had already been arrested, was later found guilty of participating in a vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre. Authorities also arrested one of the newspaper’s leading columnists, Tseung Kwan O, who wrote under the pseudonym Li Ping. The newspaper then closed down, followed six months later by News stand.

Freedoms have also been reduced on the internet: the law on national security, in fact, has given the police the power to remove any content considered dangerous and to access any data that should be used for investigations concerning national security. Again, arrests followed.

This summer, the Hong Kong government also approved new guidelines that for the first time will allow the censorship of cinematographic works for political reasons. Films that could “constitute a danger to national security” can be censored: the guidelines say that the censor must not limit himself to the content, but must also evaluate the “probable effects” that the film could have on ” people who might look at it. ” They are rules that apply that apply to both Chinese and foreign films.

The repression of the Chinese government has finally weakened the economy of Hong Kong, a territory that for years had been considered one of the main world centers for trade and finance. Its financial system was comparable to that of a western city, and the territory enjoyed a wide margin of freedom even in the management of the economy. In recent times, however, dozens of international companies have moved their offices elsewhere, because they no longer see Hong Kong as a free and safe territory in which to do business.

