There is no more religion: plot and background of the film with Alessandro Gassmann

There is no more religion: the plot of the film on air tonight

It will be there film There is no more religion to keep the audience company of Raiuno tonight, Sunday 8 August. In fact, starting at 21:20 the network will broadcast the film made in 2016 Luca Miniero. At the center of the plot, as the previews reveal, the amusing adventures that will involve the inhabitants of a small island located in the Mediterranean Sea. Although it is only Easter, preparations for the realization of the Living Nativity will begin in the imaginary village of Porto Buio. The event, however, will risk skipping when the only child on the island, designated for years to play the role of the Baby Jesus, turns out to be unsuitable. It will be at that point that the newly elected mayor Cecco the idea of ​​borrowing a newborn from the Tunisians who occupy the opposite extreme of the island will come to fruition. Helped by Sister Marta, the mayor will then go Marietto, the leader of the community and an old friend of the mayor.

There is no longer religion: curiosity and background on the film

Waiting to find out how the plot of There is no more religion, we bring you a series of curiosities and background on the film broadcast tonight on Raiuno. As stated by the director, Luca Miniero, the title of the film was chosen by his wife after reading the script. Made in 2016, There is no more religion contains the famous song of Lucio Dalla “March 4, 1943”. A choice, the latter, strongly desired by the director to pay tribute to the singer who died in 2012. The film, released in cinemas starting from 7 December 2016, obtained a fair response from the public reaching, in the first three weeks of programming, share of 3.6 million euros. Finally, it is worth pointing out that the actress Nabiha Akare he said he did not know, before taking part in the film, what a Living Nativity scene was. Once she discovered the tradition, however, she was deeply fascinated by it.

There is no more religion: the complete cast of the film

The cast of the film There is no more religionfinally, it counts Alessandro Gassman in the role of Marietto / Bilal, Claudio Bisio as interpreter of the mayor Cecco e Angela Finocchiaro in the role of Sister Marta. Next to them, in addition to the aforementioned Nabiha Akare there are Giovanni Cacioppo (Aldo), Laura Adriani (Maddalena), Mehdi Meskar (Ali) and Paola Casella (Addolorata).