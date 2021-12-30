News

there is no need to justify the consumption of Bitcoin

Bitcoin influencer and podcaster Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano said there is no need to justify Bitcoin’s energy use, as “all the really important things in the world use energy”.

During an interview that aired on “Squawk Box” on December 27 with CNBC’s Joe Kernen, Pomp said many critics miss several. “key points“about the”climate debate“on the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem, especially by comparing it with fiat currencies such as the US dollar:

“There is a linear relationship between energy consumption and the dollar system: to support more users and more transactions, we need to consume more energy, have more data centers, more bank branches, more ATMs. […]

The Bitcoin blockchain does not have this same linear relationship with energy consumption, because regardless of the number of transactions per block, the energy consumed by each block is the same. Increasing the scalability of Bitcoin will also increase efficiency, because you will be able to add more economic value to each block. “

“As it scales, #bitcoin will be more and more efficient as more economic value can be integrated into each block. Conversely, the traditional system the more it scales and the more energy is needed … we should not justify the use of energy”, @APompliano on energy use of #btc.

Bitcoin uses eight times the energy of Google and Facebook

The interview aired the same day as the release of a new research from Trading Platforms, which highlights how the energy consumption of the Bitcoin ecosystem (BTC) is eight times the amount used by Google and Facebook combined.

The report states that “the fears lie in the amount of electricity used by such a small sector”. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, the BTC ecosystem consumes 125.04 terawatts per hour per year, similar to the energy use of a small country like Chile or the Philippines.

The controversy surrounding BTC’s energy consumption is far from new, and is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the New York Digital Investment Group estimates that BTC mining will account for 0.9% of global carbon emissions by 2030.

