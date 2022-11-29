There is no one in the world more popular than Amber Heard, but this does not help her at all

The controversial and popular American actress Amber Heard has been crowned the most searched person on the internet for all of 2022, surpassing even her ex-husband, the legendary American actor Johnny Depp. However, here we show how this level of popularity does not help her at any time to get out of the enormous financial crisis she is experiencing after losing the media defamation trial she had with her ex-husband.

The report that the site has published Celeb Tattler, which was in charge of analyzing trends in Google in the year 2022 of all the most sought-after personalities on that renowned platform, he has declared that no one was more popular than the interpreter de’Mera’ in Aquaman; Amber Heard.

The result of the survey was favorable to Amber at number one of the 150 personalities analyzed. But of course, this is of course partly due to the controversial, dirty and media trial that pitted the actress against Johny Depp, and the subsequent comments of Depp’s eldest daughter, Lily Rose Depp.

Heard even received more than 5.6 million Google searches in the US alone. USA. Worldwide, the number is exorbitant.

Unfortunately, this isn’t much help right now for Amber Heard, since the actress faces a harsh financial crisis that has made her take refuge in a tiny town in Spain.

10 million dollars is the figure that must be paid to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean for having defamed him, plus a new lawsuit against her insurer for abandoning her in these difficult times, all of this makes the current situation of the actress a potential ball of time, of which, to be the most sought after personality in the world in Google, It hasn’t helped her at all.

And you, what do you think the future of Amber Heard?