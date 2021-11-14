There is no peace for Inzaghi, another tile in the national team: injury and change

Another bad news arrives for Inter from the national teams: injury to a Nerazzurri at the end of the match, forced to change

There is no peace for Inzaghi. After returning from the stop, Inter will deal with the Naples at San Siro, but in the meantime another bad news arrives from the national team for the Nerazzurri coach. Stefan de Vrij, during the match between Montenegro And Holland, he accused a muscle problem in his right thigh in the 90 ‘.

The central immediately collapsed to the ground touching the right thigh and left the field replaced by de Ligt. Checks will be made in the next few hours to clarify. It is hoped that it is just a fatigue or at the most a muscle resentment and that it stopped in time.

READ ALSO >>> Lazio in trouble, positive Covid player | IT’S OFFICIAL

Inter, de Vrij also stops

READ ALSO >>> The denials are not enough: Inter towards the sale

The rearguard of the ‘Beloved’ is in trouble in view of the big match with the leaders. This morning Sticks left the retirement of the national team Mancini due to the exacerbation of the muscle problem of the derby. Both are in doubt for the super challenge: to understand the conditions of Dzeko, who failed to take part in the race Bosnia-Finland.