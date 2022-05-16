There is no reconciliation between Johnny Depp and Disney to give closure to Jack

Johnny Depp stated in court that he would not reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Fans of the saga, ask that one of the most beloved characters in the franchise be given the deserved closure.

As a result of the legal conflicts in which the actor was involved, Disney decided to give another future to the saga.

Pirates of the Caribbean has become a saga that has aged with a bittersweet taste in the mouth, which has millions of fans, this due to the iconic characters that appear in it, even recreating outfits and scenarios in Halloween costumes by millions. of small; Nevertheless, In recent years and as a result of the legal conflict in which the Actor Johnny Deep has become involved, the saga has grown old full of uncertainties and questions due to the direction that the saga is planned to take and the destiny of its protagonists, For this reason, the digital community asks that Captain Jack Sparrow have the ending he deserves; However, there is no reconciliation between Johnny Depp and Disney, despite what was mentioned by the producer of the saga.

In 2017, the last film of the saga “Salazar’s Revenge” was released, it motivated that it would generate within the fans and the cinephile community, that they would begin to question the path that the following films would take, it is because it has remained in the conversation the development of two projects, with which they will seek to inject life into the obviously worn franchise, one of these being the development of a new film in Pirates of the Caribbean, hand in hand with Craig Mazin, creator of the Chernobyl series, who would create the script for the film starring Margot Robbie.

On the other hand, the second project, which contemplates the return of the pirate Jack Sparrow, by the hand of Johnny Depp, has begun to gain strength in recent days, this due to the statements made by Jerry Bruckheimer executive producer and forerunner of the saga, since he announced that in several if there are two projects being developed simultaneously.

“Yes, we are talking to Margot Robbie. We are currently developing two Pirates of the Caribbean scripts, one with her and one without her.”

Statements are made during a interview with The Sunday Times, reason that has caused the digital community to question the probable return of the act, if an agreement can be reached, since in comments, it is sought that one of the most beloved characters of the tapes be given a worthy ending ; However, it has been pointed out and accusing Disney of causing the death of one of the great franchises, for turning its back on the actor.

We’ll see if Johnny Depp does Disney a favor by coming back as Jack, with honors returned and accrued. The franchise is dead and would only return to the cinema for him, precisely to recognize him in front of those who have treated him like a rag. – Progressive mirror 🗽 🇯🇪🇺🇦 (@espejoprogre) May 15, 2022

Doing “Pirates of the Caribbean” without Johnny Depp no ​​longer makes sense, and if they put the progressive feminist Margot Robbie to co-star in that and the box office failure, something like what happened with “Birds of Prey” would be more than certain. – Gabriel 🇻🇪🇪🇸🇺🇸🇨🇦🇩🇪🇵🇱🇧🇷🇺🇦🇯🇵 (@MKGabriel10) May 16, 2022

Now read:

Cwill receive teachers’ salaries according to their current income level; they will distribute 25 thousand million pesos

Mauricio Gutiérrez, new ambassador of Corporate Excellence – Center for Reputation Leadership in Mexico

David Shane will clean up Amber Heard’s image, without first doing it with his

Bitcoin Fails To Come Out Of Collapse Amid Threats Of New Regulations