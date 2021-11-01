“There is no rigor on Ibra and it is very clear on Pellegrini. It is a mockery”

Gianluca Mancini, the Giallorossi defender, said a DAZN in the post Roma-Milan: “We fully share the anger of the coach. We have seen all the episodes. The penalty on Ibrahimovic was absolutely absent; he was called by the VAR and the referee did not change the decision. We defenders cannot to intervene: it has become a football that I cannot speak. There is no penalty on Ibanez and there is a penalty as big as a house on Pellegrini; Kjaer does not anticipate it and takes Pellegrini’s calf. “

On the match: “Milan played very well in the first half. The episodes make the difference in these matches and today the episodes were against us. The penalty on Pellegrini must turn 100 times and show it because it is very clear. Roma come out well from today. , with the right awareness but with a lot of anger “.

On bad contacts: “On handballs ok, there are rules, even if we defenders look like penguins. Every year they say they want to give fewer penalties, then Ibanez doesn’t touch Ibrahimovic, he doesn’t even go to kick and there isn’t even a dangerous opportunity; it’s a very normal contrast. If you boo these contacts every time it is no longer football, in my opinion. If you do not change your mind with the help of the VAR … They are human beings and they can make mistakes. If you are called back, you did something wrong. “

On refereeing: “12 yellow cards between us and them … With a penalty like this they laugh in the Premier League. I’m angry, but I don’t want to disrespect anyone. For me it’s a mockery, especially seeing Pellegrini’s penalty”.

On the dialogues with Maresca: “On Ibra’s penalty I went to him to ask him what he had seen. They are helped by the referees who watch the game. He told me that ibra anticipates Ibanez who makes him foul, but I replied that it is a normal contrast between two beasts . I didn’t see Pellegrini’s penalty and I didn’t want to talk, but Kjaer kicks him and it seems like a mockery here too “.