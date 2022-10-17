There is no rivalry! Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drive the networks crazy posing together for the first time

After the statements of haley bieber regarding their relationship and their perspective on Selena Gomezformer partner of Justin BieberBoth celebrities surprised their fans by taking some pictures together from the Annual Academy Museum Gala event.

The two famous showed that there is no rivalry between them after the scandals related to the Canadian singer and speculation about a love triangle by appearing together.

The TMZ portal reported that the photographer Tyrell Hampton captured Selena Gómez and Hailey Bieber sharing good times at the gala on the occasion of the Oscars season.

Hailey Bieber arrived alone, however, she and Selena Gomez dazzled on the red carpet with their outfits for the party at the museum.

In the photograph taken by the one also in charge of portraying BTS, You can see that Selena Gomez is holding the leg of Bieber’s wife, while the model is very close to the singer.

The image sparked memes and positive reactions from fans of Selena Gómez and the Bieber couple, who applauded the peace and maturity between the two famous.

Hailey Bieber had mentioned her respect for Selena Gómez during a podcast, where she assured that she approached the interpreter of “Baby” after her relationship with the former Disney star ended, ending rumors about a possible break between Selena and Justin for infidelity .

“When he and I started hooking up, or something like that, he was never in a relationship, ever, ever. Getting into someone’s relationships is not my thing. I just would never do thatHailey Bieber said at the end of September.

After Hailey’s statements, Gómez described as “disgusting” the hatred that the singer’s partner received after the podcast.

