Here come the market news concerning Napoli and Insigne on the renewal of the contract. To report it is Il Mattino.

In fact, Napoli has only been moving for a few months to try to find a solution, which at the moment is still very far away. De Laurentiis tried to convince the player to find an agreement between gentlemen: just the two of them. But Lorenzo replied spades, because his agent takes care of his contract, while the only thought he has in his head is the field and try to bring his Napoli as high as possible. And in fact the performances have been very positive up to now (net of injuries and small physical problems), but the real risk is that the continuation of this situation could then also have repercussions on Lorenzo’s performance on the pitch who is still the captain of Napoli and his contribution from a sporting point of view is fundamental for Spalletti.

There is no shortage of offers (from Italy and abroad), but Lorenzo’s priority remains Napoli. With the hope that the captain will not be left without a ship and that the ship will not find itself in the middle of its course without its captain.