“There is no time to die”: Daniel Craig’s Bond closes a 15-year cycle

From the debut with “Casino Royale” to “No Time to Die” which these days is breaking the box office. Daniel Craig, as announced, takes leave of the character he embodied for fifteen years. And the exit from the scene takes place with a film that marks the entire history of James Bond, as well as perfectly closing the circle with the blond British actor called in 2006 to give new life and shape to the myth of agent 007. Sixth actor impersonating the most famous spy in the world – after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan – Craig steered Ian Fleming’s world into the 2000s. With a Bond in some ways close to the original novel, in its physicality and hardness as a lethal killer, and on the other hand modern, in showing a fragile and romantic side. A path of humanization, of revolution-evolution of the character, carried out for five films and that with “No Time to die” can be said to come to an end.

WORLD TOUR. If there is one thing in the saga that has never changed since the screen debut with “License to Kill” in 1962, it is that of making the viewer travel the world. In every film James Bond moves in many places on the planet, how can we forget Sardinia as protagonist in the film “The spy who loved me” with Roger Moore in the role of 007, and also in “No Time to Die” the adventures of the agent secreted in different places. In addition to London, the locations range from Norway to Jamaica to Italy, with in particular the marvelous Aqueduct Bridge of Gravina di Puglia and the timeless beauty of Matera, which frame some of the most adrenaline-pumping action scenes of the movie. For action fans, with the necessary suspension of disbelief, there really is something for everyone along the film’s 160 minutes (probably too many). And the sequences set in the city of the Sassi, between chases and shootings, are among the best shot by Cary Fukunaga: the first American director of the saga, already known for the feature films “Jane Eyre” and “Beasts of No Nation” and the series “True Detective” and “Maniac”.

SPECTACULAR PROLOGUE. Scenes, the Italian ones, inserted in the inevitable prologue. Approximately 25 minutes of great impact in which in addition to an important initial flashback, it resumes in practice where “Specter” ended. On the other hand, one of the characteristics of the cycle with Daniel Craig was to introduce a certain horizontal plot, with elements of coherence between the chapters. Thus we see James Bond in the company of psychologist Madeleine Swann, played by French actress Léa Seydoux, with whom he left aboard the legendary Aston Martin DB 5 in the final scene of the previous film. At the end of the prologue, after the opening credits with the Billie Eilish song of the same title “No Time no Die”, five years have passed and Bond has retired to the Caribbean when he is contacted by the old friend of the CIA Felix Leiter to track down one scientist who worked on a bioweapon that ended up in the hands of the villain on duty, for which Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek was chosen. Not too convincing and not even enhanced by a script that basically gives the antagonist a limited value.

THE PAST NEVER DIES. The heart of the film, beyond all the action, is the effect of time on the soul of James Bond. His torments, emotions, sacrifice. The relationship with Madeleine, on which the past of both weighs, which is inserted among the women truly loved by the agent with a reputation as a hardened womanizer on a par with the Tracy of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (the only film in the saga starring by George Lazenby, where 007 gets married but she is immediately killed) and the Vesper Lynd of “Casino Royale” (played by Eva Green) to which it is no coincidence that reference is made in “No Time to Die”. The difficulty of trusting Madeleine is linked to the wound of Vesper’s betrayal that fifteen years ago marked the beginning of the new Bond’s journey with Craig. A path outlined in five films which, despite the obligatory amazing exploits of the character, have gradually more and more humanized the figure of James Bond. If physically the injuries and ailments became more and more present, in the same way the secret agent showed himself more introspective. A deconstruction of the myth that has undoubtedly been successful, as evidenced by the receipts and good reviews especially for some of the latest films in the saga (“Skyfall” in addition to the aforementioned “Casino Royale”), while inevitably meeting the dissent of fans linked to a Classic Bond: infallible hero and symbol of the man who never has to ask.

THE NEW BOND GIRLS. Of course, one cannot deny 007’s misogynistic and sexist past. Times have changed, however, and he too has had to change in his relationship with women. In “No Time no Die” this evolution, which began long before the #MeToo movement, becomes evident. In addition to Madeleine Swann, with whom he is in love, and Eve Moneypenny, British secretary who is his friend and accomplice, in the Bond film he comes into contact with two women who do not fall into his arms, as would have happened in the past. One is Paloma (Cuban actress Ana de Armas) who on a Bond mission in Cuba plays the role of support agent for the CIA: beautiful, with a screaming neckline, naive, at first sight awkward, but surprisingly skilled, at the same level as Bond. The other is Nomi (played by Lashana Lynch) who at MI6, the UK spy agency, has already taken Bond’s place as 007 and stands up to him in every sense, as well as helping him in the mission that closes. the film and the Craig cycle. And it marks a radical change in the longest-running saga of cinema.