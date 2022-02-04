there is no time to lose

Mid-range: two words that can be beautiful for a user Android and terrible for an Android smartphone maker. Never as in the year just ended, 2021, the mid-range of the Android smartphone market has offered so many models and the user has never had a choice so wide. And when the choice is great, the savings it can be the same.









Xiaomi, with the brand Redmiwas one of the protagonists of the mid-range 2021 and he did so above all with a model, released in March 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro, a phone with a 6.67-inch screen and technical features of absolute importance, able to meet the daily needs of a very large part of the user, a good camera and fast enough charging for a very large battery. In short, nothing to say about this average smartphone which, moreover, was launched with a price spot on. Price that today, about a year after its launch, is much cheaper thanks to a Amazon offer to catch on the fly.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: technical characteristics

Redmi Note Pro is a smartphone that revolves around the chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, mid-range 2021 that has been chosen by many manufacturers for the balance between costs and services offered. It’s not the fastest chip of the year, certainly, but it’s more than enough for everyday use.

The screen, for an average, is perhaps excessive: 6.67 inches AMOLEDwith refresh a 120 Hz and a maximum peak brightness of 1200 nit. The memory allocation is also good, equal to 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage space (the best combination, in this case, is 8/128 GB).

The rear photographic module is very crowded: main sensor from 108 MPwide angle from 8 MPmacro from 5 MP and depth sensor from 2 MP. The front camera is instead from 16 MPenough wide angle.

Finally the battery: well 5,000 mAh, with 33 watts charging which are not at all low for a smartphone in this price range.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: the Amazon offer

But what price are we talking about? Redmi Note 10 Pro at launch, in March 2021, it had a list price of 400 euros. Fair price, for those technical characteristics in that historical period ..

Today, however, the price is much lower: Redmi Note 10 Pro, in the 8/128 GB version, can be bought on Amazon at 339 euros (-61 euros, -16%). An offer not to be missed, because the seller has few pieces available.

Redmi Note 10 Pro – 6.67 inch AMOLED display – 8/128 GB version