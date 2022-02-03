there is no time to lose!

Poste Italiane triples the Cashback, a great opportunity not to be missed until February 28th. Let’s find out the details of the initiative.

From 1st to 28th February 2022 the Poste Italiane cashback is worth three times. The limits are moving forward and the company’s customers can rejoice.

The news of the cancellation of the state cashback in recent months it was greeted with discontent by those who participated in the 2021 edition. The idea of ​​earning money on expenses was and remains tempting but we must not despair. Similar programs are active and will be throughout 2022. Italian post, for example, it has created a cashback that allows you to get up to 10 euros per day for repayment. Indeed, the daily limit will be 15 euros until February 28. Let’s find out how to take advantage of the interesting initiative.

Cashback from Poste Italiane, the details

Poste Italiane has activated a program that provides for a maximum reimbursement 10 euros per day for each economic transaction made through Postepay card. For each transaction you will receive maximum 1 euro for a minimum payment of 10 euro of expenditure. Purchases must necessarily be made at participating points of sale. To discover the nearest shops, simply access the Postepay App and enter the “Near you” section (we mention Esselunga, Eni, IP, Pam Panorama, Carrefour, COOP Central Italy and Mercatò).

Payment is made in a manner fast and safe, simply by framing the QR-Code with the app. Through the application it will be necessary to enter, at the time of the transaction, the amount to be paid and authorize the payment. In this way you will be able to receive 1 euro for every 10 euro spent. To start participating in the program, you simply need to download the Postepay App and associate the payment card.

February, the good news triples!

Excellent news for members of Poste Italiane’s Cashback program. During the month of February, the transactions will be worth triple. It means that for every Postapay transaction you will receive 3 euros and not 1 euro with a minimum purchase of 10 euro. The daily repayment limit, therefore, becomes 15 euros until February 28, 2022.

Therefore, it is necessary to hurry to obtain triple gains. At the same time it is necessary to take advantage of the opportunity offered by Poste Italiane as much as possible with the cashback. We remember, in fact, that the program it will expire on March 31st of the current year, except for extensions.