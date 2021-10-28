There is no trace of Keanu Reeves saying that “emotionally weak people” are.

Copyright © AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved.

Posts that attribute actor Keanu Reeves to this generation as “emotionally weak people”, making everything “silent because offensive, including the truth”, have been circulating since at least June 2017, for a total of over 1 million interactions on social networks. . . However, AFP Checkmos found no evidence to show that the words were spoken by Reeves and the same phrase had previously been spread without any attribution to the actor.

“We live in a generation of emotionally vulnerable people. Everything must be kept secret because it is offensive, including the truth – Keanu Reeves “, let’s say posts, posted on Facebook (1e 2e 3) and on Instagram (1e 2e 3) next to the actor’s photo.

On Twitter the phrase circulated mostly in text format (1e 2e 3).

Similar content was shared on English, in a Spanish running Italian.

Screenshot taken on September 24, 2021 from a Facebook post (./)

The lyrics have been attributed to the protagonist of “The Matrix” since at least June 2017. However, research on the CrowdTangle tool shows that the content is still widely shared in 2021, with over 400,000 interactions on social media. networks this year.

Phrase in English

A search for the phrase translated into English showed that, in this language, the content circulated at least two years ago, on Twitter, and about a year ago, on Facebook (1e 2e 3). The publications, however, did not mention the actor.

in a One of the posts The inscription is recognizable “Hiss” in the lower corner of the image. A search for the part of the English phrase next to this term resulted in a post about a program of the same name, where users can share messages anonymously.

a Publication, whose sentence was written in English superimposed on a background image of trees in the fog also did not mention the actor.

The Whisper mobile app reported that the post was published by Rowlett, Texas 6 years ago, which corresponds to 2015, the oldest record found. Similar messages with the same phrase were published in the following years on the platform (1 and 2 and 3).

Screenshot of a Whisper post from six years ago (left) and other similar posts after (./)

Other actors and characters

The spread of the English version of the common phrase is illustrated with an image of other characters. Tommy Lee Jones, the protagonist of the epic story “MIB – Men in Black,” has appeared in publications on the social networking site Facebook, and actor Sam Elliott, of Matador de Auguel, prints the letter on a Meme website.

Actor Gene Wilder has also appeared in publications that have been featured as Willy WonkaDa “The Fantastic Chocolate Factory” and Hugo Weaving who plays Quinto, in the film “V for Vendetta”.

Nor has the search for phrases associated with the letters led to record that this was the origin of the sermons.

no proof

A Google search for keywords in Portuguese and English showed no evidence that the phrase was uttered by Reeves in press interviews or public statements.

Agence France-Presse did not find any official profile of Keanu Reeves on social media.

He calls Checkmos at Rogers and Kwan PMK, the agency representing the actor, but hasn’t received a refund until this check has been sent.

It is not the first time that the author of the phrase spread on social media is attributed to Keanu Reeves. Other times your photo has been inserted into a montage or taken out of context to simulate a situation different from reality. These claims have been verified by the AFP (1, 2 and 3).