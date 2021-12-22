World

There is no way out of the pandemic with boosters, a cold shower from the WHO – Time

No country can get out of the pandemic “with booster shots” of the anti Covid vaccine which “cannot be seen as a ticket for the next scheduled holidays, without the need for other precautions”. With these words, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference in Geneva, underlines how the third dose of vaccine – alone – should not feed the illusion of being decisive.

“Widespread recall programs are likely to prolong the pandemic rather than end it, diverting dose supplies to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage and giving the virus more opportunities to spread and mutate,” he added, referring to the need for vaccinate the poorest countries. “The global priority must be to support all countries to reach the target of 40% as quickly as possible and that of 70% by the middle of this year”, added Tedros, recalling that “the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths concern unvaccinated people, not people without boosters ». “We have to be very clear that the vaccines we have remain effective against both Delta and Omicron variants,” he said.

