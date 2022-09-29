“There is no way to look bad on anyone”

Wilkin Garcia Peguero, better known as “Butter”reacted to the statements offered by the Superintendent of Banks, Alejandro Fernandez W. about what the business model he presents, corresponds to a pyramid scheme.

“Attention Superintendent of Banks, there is no way to make anyone look bad”assured the man who claims to be an accountant and who has devised “the magic formula” to multiply money.

Butter was declared a phenomenonby calling the country’s economists to prepare, because he will give classes to everyone.

«An Albert Einstein was born in the Dominican Republic, Monte Plata province, Sabana Grande de Boyá. The best economic design, and get ready economists, I’m going to teach everyone », he said.

According to some of the people who have already done business with “Butter” in your company 3.14 investmentsthe scheme is about giving an amount of money, and in a month or less they return you with up to 100 percent in benefits.

It is recalled that Fernandez W. He said that «There is no magic here, there is no algorithm, there is no Warren Buffett, basically with the money that is coming from other people, those who arrived… first are being paid».

Likewise, expressed concern that the scam is still alive thanks to the large number of remittances received by the town of Sabana Grande de Boyáwhich is a relatively small town, or that this modality extends to other towns.

“Mantequilla” came to light due to a video that went viral on social networks, where he is seen throwing an undetermined amount of money from the second floor of a house where his company is installed.