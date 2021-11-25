‘There is nothing great about this movie’

Matt Damon’s career is made up of many ups and downs: critically acclaimed films such as Will Hunting, The Departed or Invictus are contrasted by some missteps that are rather difficult to forget. Precisely in this second category must inevitably be included that The Great Wall released in 2016.

Zhang Yimou’s film has been universally recognized as a sensational flop, especially given the amount of investment (at the time there was talk of the most expensive Chinese film ever, with a budget of 135 million dollars): an expense at which, unfortunately, he didn’t match one writing at the height expectations.

The extent of the thud is further sharpened if we consider that, in addition to specialized criticism, Yimou’s work was also soundly rejected … daughter of Matt Damon! To tell it was the actor himself during a guest on a podcast: “Whenever he talks about the movie he calls it The Wall. And I’m like, come on, ‘It’s called The Great Wall’, and she, ‘Dad, there’s just nothing big about that movie’“a Damon now obviously resigned.”

In short, it is difficult to find a more sincere and ruthless opinion than this! And you, what do you think? Save something of the movie with Pedro Pascal and Willem Dafoe? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, you can find our review of The Great Wall.