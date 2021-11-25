there is one more function

4

























Without an official announcement and without even a minimum of fuss, Whatsapp introduces a Announcements that will please lovers of stickers, memes and "Good morning, coffee !!!": Now we can create them by ourselves, with a real mini editor integrated in WhatsApp. Indeed, to be more precise: in WhatsApp Web, the browser version of the messaging platform.









The new function, in fact, is not available on the apps for Android and iOS, nor on the WhatsApp Desktop apps (not even on the very recent UWP app), but only on WhatsApp Web. Among other things, it would seem that the first to receive it were users who joined the beta of Multi-device WhatsApp Web. Maybe Meta made this choice precisely to entice users to use WhastApp Web multi device, or maybe it’s just a matter of time and the sticker editor will also arrive on mobile apps. The fact is that the editor is there, it works well and is also very easy to use. And this means that soon we will be literally flooded with stickers in our chats, with thousands of “Good morning, coffee !!!“that we had never seen before.

How to create stickers with WhatsApp Web

To create a sticker with WhatsApp Web from scratch, just open any chat, even in a group, and then click on the emoji and stickers icon. The option “Create“, With a nice”+“in plain sight, and it is the one on which we have to click to start creating the sticker. The file manager, from which we can choose thestarting image for the sticker, which will act as a background.

After loading the background image we can crop it, add text, emojis and even other stickers. Of course there is no lack of commands to rotate every single object inserted in the sticker editor, nor the possibility of change font and color to the text inserted. In short, the only limit is our creativity.

When we are satisfied with our creation, we will only have to press the button sending and the sticker will be shared with chat members. Alternatively, we can click on “Done” for save the sticker, without sending it right away. All the stickers sent or saved become immediately available in the appropriate section.

New sticker editor: what’s missing

WhatsApp’s new sticker editor isn’t, however, perfect and still has several limits. The stickers created, for example, they are not synchronized with WhatsApp for smartphones and, consequently, we will not find them among the stickers available on the phone even if we ourselves created them on WhatsApp Web.

It is not even possible delete one from the list of those available, after creating it. So you have to be quite careful how you use this new function if we open WhatsApp Web for work in the office. The stickers created and sent in a chat, in fact, remain available (only for us, as already explained) in the other chats.

It is clear, therefore, that it is one first draft of a function that still needs to be refined a lot. But it is already available to almost everyone and, if well used (and not abused), is very funny.