There is one of Angelina Jolie’s children practically unrecognizable – Celebrities

It is not uncommon for Angelina Jolie to take her children to the premieres of the films in which she is the protagonist, but it is also not difficult for the paparazzi to photograph her as a family, during programs as simple as a shopping trip.

That’s what happened a few days ago, when the actress went to the mall with her son Knox, and both were photographed leaving a store in Los Angeles, in an atmosphere of complicity. At 14 years old, Vivienne Pitt-Jolie’s twin brother is already as tall as his mother, who measures 1.69: yes, this was the detail that caught the attention of netizens, who have replicated the photo on social networks such as Twitter. or Instagram. The teenager took a “high” jump and is getting taller.

















Dressed in a long white summer dress and a Dior bag paired with Valentino sandals, Angelina looked as elegant as ever. For his part, Knox wore a white shirt and black jeans. A touching mother-son moment, to say the least. The actress, who split from Brad Pitt five years ago, is still the mother of Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and Shiloh, 16.













Angelina Jolie maman chic, virée shopping avec Knox, charming porteur https://t.co/C6SZFXJlJ0 pic.twitter.com/ERlhuzk23H — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) August 16, 2022