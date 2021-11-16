there is one thing actors are forbidden to do when they are in the same frame as you

When you become a Hollywood star of the likes of Tom CruiseIn addition to fame, best roles, money and admiration, you also get the privilege of setting your own rules on set. Rules that others must respect, however, including fellow actors.

And know that if you ever happen to shoot a movie alongside him, maybe an action one, and it occurs to you to ask him for a scene where you run in the same shot, this will be the answer you will receive from Tom: “Nobody can run with me in front of the camera”.

This was revealed during an interview with THR (via SR) the British actress Annabelle Wallis, recently star of horror Malignant and adrenaline Boss Level, who shared the film set with the actor in 2017 The Mummy learning from his colleague that no one is allowed to shoot a running scene with him. At that point, taking it as a sort of “challenge”, she tried to change Cruise’s mind by showing that she was really good at running:

“Tom is on another level, you know, and now I’m off a big whim. I was supposed to run in front of the camera with him, but he said no initially. She just said, “Nobody runs on the screen with me,” and at that point I said, “But I’m really good at it.” So I timed my workout on the treadmill so he could see me, and he was finally convinced. He added all these racing scenes. For me it was better than winning an Oscar. I was really happy! I was so happy to have raced in a movie with Tom Cruise! “

In short, apparently the star is really strict with his colleagues on the set. But on the other hand, if by paying this small price you get his excellent performances in exchange, it is understandable that the majors continue to give him carte blanche on projects and give him the opportunity to set his own rules.

Tom Cruise, we recall, in 2022 will be the protagonist of two blockbusters repeatedly postponed over the last year. The first is Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the 1980s cult directed by Joseph Kosinski and arriving on May 27, 2022. The cast will also see names like Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman and Glen Powell. The second is instead Mission: Impossible 7, scheduled for September 30, 2022 and played, as well as by Tom Cruise, also by Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales in the role of the villain.

Photo: MovieStills

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED