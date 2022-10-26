There is only one contest in which ‘The Walking Dead’ continues to win awards (and has surpassed HBO jewels)

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films annually presents the Saturn Awards, a contest that rewards the best of these acclaimed genres.

This Halloween marks 12 years since the premiere of The Walking Dead on AMC and, in full broadcast of the third part of its eleventh and final season, the quintessential zombie fiction is just one step away from its final goodbye. It is not in the best moment of its career but, with four episodes to say goodbye to viewers forever, the quintessential zombie fiction has received a surprise in the form of an award this morning from the Saturn Awards.

Organized by the Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Film Academy since its foundation in 1972, the awards do not have the prestige of others as popular as the Emmys, the Golden Globes or those given by the Hollywood Syndicates, but without certainly they are a reference for lovers of popular genres.

Without going any further, this 2022 has left as winners such titles as Nope as Best Science Fiction Movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home as Best Superhero Movie, or Everything at the same time everywhere as Best Fantasy Movie. Similarly, in the television categories they have highlighted Stranger Things, Loki, Obi Wan-Kenobi or the latest Star Trek, Strange New Worlds. All of them protagonists, to a greater or lesser extent, of a year that is about to end. Nevertheless, does not let surprise the victory of The Walking Dead for Best Horror Series. An award that will also have been a surprise for the team itself or that is to be assumed since the truth is that, in recent years, it had not been the object of great recognition.

in 2021 The Walking Dead had been among the nominees at the Critics Choice and also at the Hollywood Critics Association, but did not win any awards. However, the Saturn Awards already raised it as the Best Horror Series that year.

Who were their opponents? American Horror Story: Double Feature, chucky,Fear the Walking Dead, desde and What We Do in the Shadows. And we cannot deny that we are especially surprised by his victory against the latter. In addition, the widely acclaimed horror comedy by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi is also a fixture among the nominees for the Emmy Awards, the most prestigious on the small screen.

Also among the night’s winners is actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, for Best Supporting Actress in a Free-to-Air or Cable Series.

Despite having been a real success among viewers for years, the truth is that The Walking Dead It has never been highly praised by specialized critics, but it has coexisted perfectly with its status as a phenomenon mainstream. Likewise, although in recent years those impressive audience data that he scored at his best have not stopped falling, the series has given rise to its own franchise and, when it says goodbye on November 20, it will do so with a legacy of several ‘spin-offs’: those starring Daryl, Rick and Michonne and Maggie and Negan, the already veteran Fear The Walking Dead and the anthology Tales of the Walking Dead.