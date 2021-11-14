there is only one game out of 2,700 that is impossible to emulate on PC

The retrogaming scene celebrates the latest milestone reached by PCSX2 programmers: the authors of the PlayStation 2 PC emulator confirm that almost all of the approximately 2.7000 titles executed by the program are “playable”. The appeal, however, is still missing a game, but for a valid reason.

In reporting the news, the Kotaku reporters recall that the curators of PCSX2 maintain a database that lists well 2,689 PS2 video games: each title is marked to provide users with all the information useful for their execution and to offer information on known problems including bugs, glitches, hardware incompatibilities and errors that affect the start.

Well, at the same time as the last update of the emulator, the database also received an update: almost all the video games in the list are marked with the status of “Playable” which certifies their full compatibility with the program and, therefore, the possibility of starting them. on PC.

The latest title that continues to escape the efforts of hackers and emulator developers is Real World Golf of 2005. The sporting experience for golf enthusiasts was and continues to be “emulation proof” for a very simple reason: the original PS2 version required the mandatory use of Gametrak, one of the very first motion sensing peripherals to appear on the market.

The Gametrak transmitted the commands given by the user to the game using cables and sensors to determine the movement performed by holding a small golf club included in the package. The concept behind the Real World Golf controller was not so dissimilar from that of another arcade title that a few months later, in 2006, achieved much greater commercial success: we obviously refer to Wii Golf for Nintendo Wii.

The impossibility of recreating via software the motion sensing experience offered by the Gametrak and its peripheral in the shape of a mini-golf club, consequently, could negate the achievement of theuniversal emulation on PCSX2 of the entire PS2 playroom. To find out more about Sony’s second home console, here is a special on PlayStation 2 hardware secrets.

Please note – The news is reported for the record and does not in any way want to incite or encourage piracy, a practice that the editorial staff of Everyeye.it condemns in all its forms.