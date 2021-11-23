there is only one team stronger than Italy

Davis Cup, there is the injury variable. And according to the books there is only one team that is stronger than the blue one. Latest news

With the Atp Finals closed, with the victory of Zverev, we begin to think about the Davis Cup, which will begin on November 25, and which sees the best tennis players in the world take to the field. Not all, because there is the injury variable that sees many big names not even called up. However, there will be no lack of appeal for the most important tennis tournament for national teams, which will be played between Turin, Madrid and Innsbruck.

It starts on the 25th as mentioned, with the final that will be played on December 5th. But there will be several that are in the very high areas of the ATP ranking. Starting with Tsitsipas and Federer (in this case there are not even Greece and Switzerland), while Berrettini and Nadal are also out due to injury. Just as there won’t be Zverev either.

READ ALSO: Tennis and vaccines, 2022 is an unknown: revolution in the rankings

READ ALSO: Champions League, the combinations for the passage to the second round | You leave on Tuesday

Davis Cup, only Russia better than Italy

And according to the bookmakers, only Russia at this moment could be superior to Italy. The Azzurri will present themselves with Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti and Simone Bolelli, with captain Filippo Volandri. But the favorite team is very strong: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy, led by captain Shamil Tarpischev. A real battleship.

Well, right now betting on the Russian team would guarantee the stakes two and a half times. Five instead of the blues. Then there are the others, closely followed: Spain, Serbia, Canada and France. While Germany is detached precisely because of the absence of its best man. Couldn’t the year end with yet another Italian victory? It would obviously be a dream not only for tennis fans, but also for all sportsmen.