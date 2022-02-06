there is Ospina from 1 ‘, Politano wins the ballot with Elmas

Venice-Naples Formations / Latest football Naples – Crucial match in Serie A at the Penzo stadium for the 24th day, with Venice-Naples that can say a lot for the leaderboard. Here then are the probable formations with the latest information from Sky Sport. For its part, Venezia would like to keep the relegation zone at a distance. Before the break, Zanetti’s team lost at Inter, while Spalletti’s team ruled Salernitana 4-1 at home.

Venice Naples, the latest training from SKY

But what are the latest of the two formations for Venice-Naples? Here are the probabilities from Sky Sport:

Paolo Zanetti can smile: as communicated by the club, seven players were negativized. The inclusion of the arrivals of the winter transfer market to be evaluated: Nsame is continuing to carry out specific work. In attack ready the trio formed by Aramu, Henry and Nani. There remain some small doubts between defense and midfield. Ullmann did not disfigure against Inter but Haps is the favorite in the role of left-back. In midfield with Ampadu there will be Crnigoj and Cuisance. In goal Lezzerini.

Probable formation Venice (4-3-3): Lezzerini; Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Haps; Crnigoj, Ampadu, Cuisance; Aramu, Henry, Nani. Coach: Zanetti

The probable formation of Napoli

Without Koulibaly and Anguissa, engaged in the Africa Cup, Spalletti has few doubts between defense and midfield: in front of Ospina, he continues with that 4-way line, always seen in the latest outings. Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui in the band with Rrahmani and Juan Jesus in the center. In the median Lobotka remains the favorite alongside Fabian Ruiz while in attack there will be Lozano, awaited by a long stop. It should be up to Politano, Zielinski and Insigne to compose the battery of attacking midfielders, with towards the bench.

Venice-Naples, the formation of Spalletti

The center-forward box remains a question mark: Osimhen is ready to return but Mertens does not want to lose his job. The Nigerian starts as favorite.