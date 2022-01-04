there is proof, the ex had a child by another

Eventually the truth came out. Tristan Thompson, the now ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, has officially spilled the beans. The basketball player publicly apologized, admitting that he had a child with another woman.

We’ve known for some time that Tristan Thompson wasn’t exactly a saint’s shin. The American basketball player had in fact been caught on more than a few occasions “in the act of crime” for his escapades. The blatant infidelity had recently led Khloe Kardashian to permanently end the relationship with the sportsman, with whom among other things he shares a daughter, the little one True Thompson three years.

But in unsuspecting times the position of Tristan Thompson had become even more delicate, given that the result of a paternity test was at stake for the sportsman. A test that, in the end, gave a positive result. In fact, Thompson just recently discovered that he is the biological father of a son born of Maralee Nichols. The woman, in recent days, had declared that she was pregnant by Thompson, thus starting the legal process for the recognition of paternity. And now that Thompson has actually turned out to be the baby’s father, what happens?

It happens that the former cheater of Khloe Kardashian has decided to put his hand to social media and clarify the situation, once and for all. In an Instagram post, the athlete apologized to his ex for all the pain he managed to cause her with his behavior. “Today the test results arrived that confirm my paternity of the son of Maralee Nichols “ Thompson writes, adding “I take full responsibility for my actions, now that paternity is confirmed I am committed to raising my child with his mother. I apologize to anyone I may have hurt or disappointed with this story ”.

At this point, addressing his ex and Kim Kardashian’s sister directly, Thompson adds: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve this humiliation and this pain I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the treatment I’ve given you over the years “. Apologies accepted by the person concerned? At least for now we are not given to know, although a source close to the Kardashians told E! News that Khloe is trying these days to keep herself away from gossips as much as possible, ignoring the gossip about the affair.