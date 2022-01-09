“There is regret for having conceded the goal with Audero not in the best conditions”

Roberto D’Aversa, Sampdoria technician, spoke to the microphones of Dazn after the defeat of Maradona against Napoli. “We are sorry for having conceded goals when the goalkeeper was not in the best condition, it was our naivety. In the first half too many mistakes in the disengagement, too little was done. There is regret for the goal conceded, it was not easy to recover the result and we kept the game in balance until the end. The best was done but it was not enough to bring home a positive result. Rincon gave the team verve, Ekdal was not in optimal conditions. To play with the three-man midfield you need to have three forwards and we didn’t have any attacking wielders“.

Few goals from the bench?

“Tonight Rincon and Yepes entered well and only Caputo entered the offensive players but we did not put him in a position to determine, many offensive players in the first round were missing due to injury“.

A gift from the market?

“The company knows where to intervene, there is still a long way to go before the market closes“.

Ciervo’s performance?

“He is a guy of perspective, he still has to do it under the physical aspect but he has important qualities. What needs to improve, it will take time, is the defensive phase. It takes a little more nastiness but he had a good race“.