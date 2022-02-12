there is rhythm dance with Guignard-Fabbri! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.34: Now the break for the refurbishment of the ice

13.32: Some flaws on the sequence of steps for the Czech couple Natalie Taschlerova / Filip Taschler who arrive at 67.22 (37.07 + 30.15) which means second place. The Finns qualify

12.27: The first group closes with the Czech couple Natalie Taschlerova / Filip Taschler. She is 20 years old and from Brno, like him who is 22 years old. They train in Italy in Bolzano under the guidance of Matteo Zanni and Barbora Silna Reznícková. There were 11th at the 2022 European Championships and 22nd at last year’s World Championships. The music. Music by Madonna, arranged by Matteo Zanni. Dance 2night by Madonna, arranged by Matteo Zanni. Give Me All Your Luvin ‘by MIA, Madonna, Nicki Minaj

12.26: Program with some errors for the Ukrainians Oleksandra Nazarova / Maksym Nikitin who total a score of 65.53 (35.44 + 30.09) which means provisional second place

12.20: Now it’s the turn of the Ukrainian couple Oleksandra Nazarova / Maksym Nikitin. She is 25 years old and from Kharkiv, like him who is 27 years old. They are trained at home by Galina Churilova, Alexander Zhulin and Petr Durnev. They have a ninth place at the European Championships as their best result, they were tenth in 2020 and 2022, 20 at the World Championships last year, 21 at PyeongChang. The music. Blues: Hit The Road Jack performed by Mariana, Dondi, Iggy

12.20: Some flaws for the Finnish couple Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis who total the score of 68.23 (38.14 + 31.09) with a deduction of one point for lifting too long. provisional first place

12.14: We continue with the Finnish couple composed by Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis. she is 28 years old, she was born and lives in Helsinki, he was born in Switzerland in Genolier and lives in Helsinki. They are coached by Maurizio Margaglio, Neil Brown in helsinki. They were eleventh at the 2019 European Championship and 21st at the World Championship last year. The music. Blues: Breathe You In My Dreams by Trixie Whitley. Hip Hop: River by Bishop Briggs – Ian Scott, Mark Andress Jackson, Sarah McLaughlin.

12.12: Good performance for the Germans Katharina Mueller / Tim Dieck who do better than the team event and total a score of 65.47 (35.56 + 29.91)

12.06: The race begins with the German couple Katharina Mueller / Tim Dieck. She is originally from Nizhnevartovsk in Russia, she is 26, he is from Dortmund and he is 25. They are coached by Anjelika Krylova, Vitali Schulz and Martin Skotnicky between Moscow and Dortmund. The Europeans boast a 23rd place, a 13th place in 2020 and a 12th this year, last year at the World Cup they were 18th. The music. Spirit in the Sky by Norman Greenbaum. Toxic by Britney Spears. Seven Nation Army from The White Stripes

12.03: Italy will be beautifully represented by Charlène Guignard-Marco Fabbri, bronze at the European Championships in Tallinn, motivated to conquer a more than possible position in the top 7, gnawing as many points as possible from direct opponents such as Alexandra Stepanova-Ivan Bukin and Piper Gilles -Paul Poirier.

11.58: The Americans Madison Chock-Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell-Zachary Donohue are also vying for a position on the podium.

11.54: The main antagonists will not be underestimated, namely the Russians Victoria Sinitsina-Nikita Katsalapov, called to a response on the field after losing two direct matches in the team event

11.49: Among the favorite couples it is impossible not to mention the French one composed by Gabriella Papadakis-Guillaume Cizeron, already silver in PyeongChang and ready to conquer the most precious metal.

11.45: After the exciting male test we will project ourselves into the always fascinating universe of dance, in which for the first test all 23 participating couples (20 will go free) will propose a program with a common theme, street dance, inserting five elements obligated (twizzles, blues pattern and related pattern style type, a lift and a sequence of steps).

11.40: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live rhythm dance, first part of the ice dance, third figure skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games

