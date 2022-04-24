There is room in the background: what happened to the life of Alessandra Denegri, the remembered Cayetana in the series and what she does today | Instagram | Photos | shows

“There is room in the background” is one of the most popular Peruvian productions in recent years. Various figures who now enjoy great fame in the national media passed through its cast. However, others disappeared from the local scene despite having played beloved characters in the telenovela on América Televisión.

This is the case of Alessandra Denegri, the actress who gave life to the evil Cayetana Bogani. She was an important part of the cast of said national series and participated in several seasons, for which she won the affection of the viewing public.

Currently, the aforementioned artist has projected her talent internationally and is even partially dedicated to music. In this note we tell you more about her, her life after the novel and what she does now.

Alessandra Denegri, Cayetana from “In the background there is room”. Photo: Instagram

Who is Alessandra Denegri?

Alessandra Denegri is a talented Peruvian actress of movies and soap operas, she is currently 35 years old. Although she studied journalism, she decided to drop out to pursue acting. She began her career in the local scene as a model and participating with small roles in productions such as “Besos robados” and “Graffiti”.

Alessandra Denegri, Cayetana in “There is room in the background”. Photo: Instagram

His passage through “In the background there is room”

In 2010, he gained greater popularity by joining the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”, a series that had already won the attention of viewers with its unique plot and endearing characters.

Three years later, he worked abroad and appeared in the series “Prófugos”, a Chilean production for the HBO network.

In 2018, she married the Peruvian DJ Jota Haya de la Torre; however, that same year they decided to separate. After this episode she decided to move to Berlin.

Alessandra Denegri. Photo: America TV

What do you work on?

Currently, there is not much information about Alessandra Denegri. The actress moved away from the media spotlight after migrating to Europe. However, on social networks she shows that she is still doing advertising work and some independent international productions.

On his Instagram account, where he has more than 289,000 followers, he portrays his day-to-day life and shares his most recent work. In said profile he indicates that he occasionally DJs at venues such as China Club in Berlin.

He also often shares photos and videos of his travels through the old continent. At the end of 2021 he arrived in Paris and did not hesitate to share this experience with his Instagram followers.

“Memories of dream days in Paris surrounded by beauties. Thank you for the good wishes I received in person and from a distance, ”she wrote on the platform.

The day Alessandra Denegri met Cara Delevingne

In April 2018, the actress Alessandra Denegri surprised his followers on Instagram by sharing a photo with British top model and performer Cara Delevingne. As it was known, both were in Venice (Italy) working on the photo shoot of a sports brand.

18.4.2018 | Alessandra Denegri meets Cara Delevingne in Venice. Photo: Alessandra Denegri/Instagram

What did Alessandra Denegri say about her struggle with bulimia and depression?

In July 2019, Alessandra Denegri shocked her followers on Instagram by giving testimony of her fight against bulimia and depression, which she has been facing since she was 15 years old.

“My struggle for my self-acceptance is constant, especially when I can’t silence the voice in my head that tells me I’m not enough” he indicated.