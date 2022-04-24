Entertainment

There is room in the background: what happened to the life of Alessandra Denegri, the remembered Cayetana in the series and what she does today | Instagram | Photos | shows

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 3 minutes read

“There is room in the background” is one of the most popular Peruvian productions in recent years. Various figures who now enjoy great fame in the national media passed through its cast. However, others disappeared from the local scene despite having played beloved characters in the telenovela on América Televisión.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 36 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Eighth season of 40 and 20 will take more risks in comedy – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

10 mins ago

Zendaya too busy to go to the Met Gala

12 mins ago

It’s official? Nicky Jam gives a key clue that would affirm the end of their relationship

22 mins ago

3 series to see if you liked The heirs of the earth

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button