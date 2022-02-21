There is so much desire for Elden Ring that people are arguing about whether the wanderer’s sword is crooked or not

With four days to go until the release of Elden Ring, players are beginning to see days as months and hours as weeks. The longing for the new Software they are even capable of arousing the most absurd debates.

Because when you’ve already seen all the videos reviewing frame by frame, you’ve aired the 7-minute trailer 20 times, and you know by heart the characteristics of all the classes you can choose from in the game, all you have left is to discuss on the orientation of the wanderer’s sword.

The crooked sword of Elden Ring that has gone viral

The debate, which began on Reddit over the weekend but went viral through social networks hours later, tries to discern whether the sword included in the presentation art of the homeless is crooked or not.





You don’t have to think about it too much to see that it is, it is far from being the straightest sword in the history of swords, but after that the debate has come about whether the sword is really like that consciously or is it a mistake when it comes to make the drawing.

The comments in the original post are not wasted, and range from wondering if it is actually a matter of the character holding it at an angle, or stating that in real life no sword is completely straight. In case you want to make this Monday and its bitter wait a more fun start to the week.