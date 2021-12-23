there is so much to say about the gameplay, here’s what we found out

About two months after the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 and PS4, the Game Informer magazine offers a rather extensive coverage that allows us to discover unpublished and very interesting information on the new adventure of Guerrilla Games.

The article is signed Kimberley Wallace: the editor was able to witness ben two different demos of Horizon 2, capable of providing a deeper look at the Forbidden West in which Aloy will have to walk to avert the terrible plague that is poisoning the world. In this video we will summarize the salient points that emerged from the coverage, but for a richer and more extensive examination we obviously suggest you take a look at the new issue of Game Informer.

First of all, in this Guerrilla Games sequel seems to have taken Aloy’s characterization to an even higher level. Feeling the weight of the world on her shoulders, the protagonist feels a very strong pressure on herself, which will gradually increase as the adventure progresses. His character growth moves hand in hand with the renewed abilities provided. In this sense, in Horizon Forbidden West there will be a larger talent tree than in the past, which branches out into six game types: Warrior, focused on melee attacks; Huntress, focused on long range weapons; then Survivor, specialized in the recovery of resources and vital energy; Infiltrated, perfect for a stealth approach; Trapper, capable of creating traps; and finally Machine Master, with a focus on machine hacking. However, each of these paths will not be rigid and unique: during the advancement it will in fact be possible to mix the different skills to create a hybrid dedicated to freedom. Each specialization has approximately 20 to 30 skills, with passive and active skills. Within each branch we find the so-called Valiant Impetus, a special attack that can be reloaded with a special bar.

After this general smattering, the author of Game Informer moves on to the description of the first demo she witnessed. This portion is set in the early stages of the game, in an area called the Daunt, a canyon at the eastern end of Sundom. It is in effect a sort of tutorial area, designed to allow players to familiarize themselves with the new game mechanics: in essence, it is the last stop before the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West. Here Aloy encounters new warthog-like machines, called Bristlebacks, which move in packs and use their fangs to dig for resources. Also in this place, the protagonist then runs into old and new acquaintances: during the cinematics, the Game Informer editor noticed a great improvement in facial animations and motion capture. Now Aloy seems more expressive than ever, able to communicate a wide range of emotions with a single glance.

Continuing in the demo, the protagonist reaches the Chainscrape area, where she can use a workbench to create enhanced arrows and defeat the Burrowers, creatures conceptually close to otters and weasels. They move quickly, they are quite ferocious and can even make a sound to warn allies and flush out prey. To highlight the weaknesses of such mechanical beasts, Aloy can count on an enhanced scan, which also allows us to understand if an enemy has a key element for crafting or if it is equipped with an indestructible armor part. In addition to their skills, in battle the player can also count, in some circumstances, on the help of companions who can throw ammunition in case of need. However, the aggressive approach is not always the most functional one. When running out of resources, for example, the user can stealth and circumvent threats.

In the settlement visited by Aloy it is possible to notice as Guerrilla has placed great emphasis on improving the environment: denser, more populated, and more alive, not only for a superior graphic quality, but also for highly perfected animations and for the unprecedented behavior of the characters. According to Game Informer, everything seems more authentic. The clearest example is the tavern of the settlement, where the patrons delight in toasts and songs, audible in the background even after leaving the inn. Also in this sort of hub it is possible to come across numerous side quests, points of interest and activities to do. There is even a training ground where users can practice melee, and learn the combos step by step. As reiterated to the Game Informer microphones, Guerrilla has focused considerably on secondary missions, which should now appear more elaborate, favoring the bond with the various characters encountered in the Forbidden West.

Finally, the workbench is located inside the settlement, on which to improve weapons and create traps or special equipment. Some included tools, such as the bow, can be upgraded up to three times. However, many upgrades require specific resources that can be recovered from the machines that populate the open world: therefore it will be necessary to venture into the wilderness and hunt for certain targets.

Clothes work like weapons. We can therefore improve its resistance, and also the characteristics of some pieces of equipment affect the skills of the Horizon Forbidden West skill tree. In short, by combining the right dress with suitable talents, we will also have the ability to maximize Aloy’s overall power. Let’s now move on to the second portion of the demo, located at a more advanced stage of the game. Here the protagonist is intent on exploring San Francisco, in the middle of the Forbidden West, within a landscape made of water, ruins and tropical vegetation. It is the territory of the Slitherfang, a gigantic machine inspired by the rattlesnake: a very dangerous monster, which vomits streams of dense poison, attacks with electric shocks and also with a sound wave capable of stuning Aloy and preventing her from fighting for a few seconds.

The Game Informer editor describes in detail this spectacular encounter, speaking of a changing boss fight, in which the mechanical snake moves furiously destroying the surrounding environment and progressively changing its attack patterns. It also seems that to tear it down the player will have a good variety of approaches, for a combat system that makes freedom and inventiveness its strengths.

Finally, we remind you that the weight of Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 was recently discovered, the new game by Guerrilla Games comes out in February 2022 on both Sony consoles.