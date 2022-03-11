“There is someone standing behind you”: The unusual reason why one of the Friends actresses sold her house

Without a doubt, Friends was one of the most watched and successful series of the 90s and to this day it continues to add fans. The protagonists who interpreted the first steps of adulthood became world references for the followers of the strip. Whether for their role in new productions or to revive old times, the actors return to give interviews on the most acclaimed talk shows in the industry. Recently, it was Courtney Cox, the actress who played Monica Geller, who sat next to host Jimmy Kimmel and revealed the unusual reason why she had to sell one of her properties in Los Angeles.

Between anecdotes and questions about her new role in the series Shining Vale, the actress found a parallel between her character in the new strip and her personal life: both had first-person experiences with ghosts. While she acknowledges that she did not consider herself a believer at first, her experiences at her former home in Los Angeles led her to rethink her residency there.

It is the property where the American vedette Gypsy Rose Lee and the singer Carol King had previously lived. King once visited the house when the deeds were in Cox’s name and told him that a couple who had lived there had been through a messy divorce. Before that, the first warning came and from the singer’s own mouth it came out that ghosts lived there. Her comments were not enough to convince the actress, although it was a matter of time before her skepticism was questioned. “Other people who stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman sitting at the foot of the bed,” she says, though by this time she insisted she still didn’t believe it.

The house had belonged to Carol King a few years before Cox bought it.



However, Cox confessed that the words of a third party were enough to change his opinion: “One day I was at home, the doorbell rang and it was a delivery man. When I opened the door he asked me: ‘Did you know that this house is haunted?’ Resigned to believe it, she asked him why she believed that, to which he replied, “Because someone is standing behind you.” That was the straw that broke the camel’s back and with almost goosebumps, she said that was the day she decided to put the house up for sale.

Laughing, she admitted to Kimmel that she was never able to sleep alone in the house again and when asked by the interviewer if she had really sold the property for that reason, Cox answered “Probably”, short and concise. “You don’t think the same way anymore, you start to see things,” he explained.

The 4,000-square-foot covered Hollywood Hills West property sits on a sprawling 25-acre site and was built in 1926. The two-story property has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Cox lived there from 1988 to 1991 and profited from the sale as he had bought it for US$795,000 and sold it three years later for US$1.3 million. Years earlier, King had used the house to photograph the cover of her Tapestry album where she is seen sitting by the window. She sold it in 1982 for $400,000.