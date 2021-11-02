Tech

There is something that keeps exploding in space, and scientists need to understand what it is

Kim Lee
There is something in space that continues to explode and launch flashes of energy into the universe, but we cannot understand what it is. In one year we managed to record 1,600 emissions of what are called “fast radio bursts”, an event that is still a mystery to scientists.

Thanks to FAST, the Chinese telescope with an aperture of 500 meters, we focused on FRB 121102, a flash that probably comes from a dwarf galaxy 3 billion light years away.

“Initially, it was just about collecting stamps,” said Bing Zhang, an astrophysicist at the University of Nevada. The researchers saw FRB 121102 detonate 1,652 times over the course of about 60 hours, with a faster rate of about one explosion every 30 seconds.

In 2020 one of these radio bursts was seen in our galaxy and the source appears to be a magnetar, a neutron star that generates intense electromagnetic emissions.

But it is too early to say that all these signals come from these stars, perhaps they are just one of the possible sources. This yellow remains one of the most exciting and open in the cosmos and to solve it perhaps we will have to wait to progress even more with our technologies related to the analysis of radio signals. At that point perhaps we will finally have an answer.

